 Friday, May 22, 2020 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Schools Still Aiming For Aug. 12 Opening Day - With Many New Restrictions In Place

Thursday, May 21, 2020

County School officials are still aiming for opening campuses throughout the system for the first full day of school on Aug. 12.

However, there will be a number of precautions in place to try to avert any spread of the coronavirus that brought an abrupt halt to school on March 11 and put a damper on later graduations.

Col. William Brooks, who is heading the reopening initiative along with Keith Fogelman, said the top priority will be "the health of students, teachers and employees."

He said initially, "It will be anything but business as usual."

Students and employees alike will be given health screenings as they arrive at school. 

There will be limits on visitors to the school as well as vendor visits.

A new emphasis on keeping the schools thoroughly clean will be part of the plan.

Col. Brooks said the aim will be to have students at their schools, rather than being taught online remotely. He said, "Nothing can replace the value of having a student in the classroom setting" with the various supports and interaction available.

Mr. Fogelman said if a situation arises of "significant spread" of the virus in the community, then the schools would not be able to stay open and distance learning would kick back in.

In the case of "moderate spread," there would be reduced time on campus. While students are there they would focus on the core curriculum.

With "minimum spread," all schools would be open.

Officials said if there were a case or cases of the virus at a particular school that could trigger the school closing and getting a deep cleaning. It could reopen when the threat is deemed to be past.

A Reopening Task Force is being formed that will include the School Board chairman or designee, the County Commission chairman or designee, health professionals, students, teachers, administrators and community members.

Board member Rhonda Thurman recommended including a school bus driver as well as a cafeteria employee.

Joe Smith, another board member, noted that how to handle student transportation with all the virus concerns will be a difficult issue.

Jenny Hill, of the board, said if the schools are forced to go back to remote learning that "it should't just be a throwaway year." She said there should be a full program for students along with accountability on how they are learning.

One issue is whether parents can opt for remote learning when they still do not feel comfortable sending their child to school.

Ms. Thurman said parents should be alerted that regular classroom teachers, who teach on campus all day, would not be the ones also delivering the remote learning to students who choose that option.

Board member Steve Highlander said in some districts instructors deemed in the high-risk category would be assigned to remote teaching.

Mr. Highlander was among those commenting that the county schools might pick up enrollment increases from some students now attending private schools.

He said, "They may not be willing to keep paying $15,000 to $20,000 to just get online learning."

 

 


May 22, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 21, 2020

Signal Mountain Vice Mayor Amy Speek Moving, Leaving Council

May 21, 2020

Tim Kelly Making Race For Mayor Of Chattanooga


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BACON, JUSTIN FRANKLIN 61 NEWMAN DR Rossville, 30741 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL ... (click for more)

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd ... (click for more)

Tim Kelly, local entrepreneur, businessman, and civic leader "with a proven record of bringing people together," announced on Thursday his campaign for mayor of Chattanooga "with a message of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BACON, JUSTIN FRANKLIN 61 NEWMAN DR Rossville, 30741 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS AGG STALKING AGG STALKING --- BROWN, JESSICA 808 W. 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Vice Mayor Amy Speek Moving, Leaving Council

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd Veal said that, according to the charter, if a council member is not a resident of the town for a period of 60 days, they must forfeit their position on the council. The council then has ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jefferson Heights Residents Need Relief From Nearby Homeless Encampment

Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden. There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Did We Survive?

Sometime last week an anonymous email popped up on my computer and, as you will soon see, it is a delight. It is also somewhat of a mystery. As you read it, you’ll notice mention of two Chattanooga area companies that are more than happenstance. Mayfield ice cream was made in Athens, but Scotty Mayfield and his extended family are as “Chattanooga” as I am. Secondly, it mentions ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces 2020 Cross Country Schedule

The Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country team is ready to return to campus and get the season started. Head coach Andy Meyer announced Thursday a competitive slate this season. “We are certainly looking forward to racing this fall after the cancellation of the spring season for us,” Meyer said. “It will have been nine months or so since some of the kids have raced competitively.” ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Signs 5 Freshmen

Cleveland State Volleyball has welcomed five freshmen to its 2020 roster. Head Volleyball Coach Alizabeth Atnip looks forward to seeing what this recruiting class can contribute in her second season at the helm. She said,“Our recruiting class of 2020 promises to be dynamic on all levels. We have a well- rounded group of players incoming and I expect them to make a big impact. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors