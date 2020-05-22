 Friday, May 22, 2020 64.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


TDOT Contractor To Conduct Future Pile Driving Operations During Daytime On Germantown Road Beneath I-24

Friday, May 22, 2020

As part of the bridge replacement project on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews have begun pile driving operations for bridge foundations on Germantown Road near I-24. Originally this work was scheduled to take place during nighttime hours when traffic volume is lower because Germantown Road must be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work. On Wednesday evening, the contractor drove a test pile beginning at 10 p.m.

and ending by 2 a.m., not including the time it took to set up and break down the equipment.

Pile driving is a very loud operation on its own, but everyone on site realized that this particular location beneath a bridge seemed to intensify the sound from the impact of the pile driving hammer. Because of the close proximity to residential areas, TDOT officials made the decision to allow the contractor to do all future pile driving operations on Germantown Road during the daytime. TDOT will work with the City of Chattanooga to coordinate signal timing in the area during the work.

“After hearing the amount of noise generated from the pile driving operation, we decided to allow the contractor to close lanes on Germantown Road during the day to complete this work,” said TDOT Region 2 Director Joe Deering. “Even though traffic volume will be greater during the daytime, it is still down from what it normally is because people are continuing to work from home. This critical work needs to be done, and we believe that it is preferable to delay a driver for a few minutes during the day than to disrupt entire neighborhoods at night while families are trying to sleep.”

Pile driving operations will continue on a regular basis until the end of June, although there will be times where testing, preparation and weather interrupts the activity. Depending on how the pile driving operations progress, intermittent daytime pile driving operations could be possible at this location until the beginning of August.

This work is being done as part of a project to replace bridges over and on I-24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga, including the bridge on Belvoir Avenue over I-24 and the bridges on I-24 over Germantown Road. For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.htmlAdditionally, the I-24 bridge replacement project website has a process for members of the public to sign up for project updates, including lane closure information.


May 22, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 22, 2020

TDOT Contractor To Conduct Future Pile Driving Operations During Daytime On Germantown Road Beneath I-24

May 22, 2020

Amazon's Chattanooga Warehouse Has 1st Reported Coronavirus Case


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

As part of the bridge replacement project on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews have begun pile driving operations for bridge foundations on Germantown Road near I-24. ... (click for more)

Amazon's warehouse at Enterprise South Industrial Park has its first reported coronavirus case. A company official said, " We are supporting the individual who is recovering. Our top concern ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

TDOT Contractor To Conduct Future Pile Driving Operations During Daytime On Germantown Road Beneath I-24

As part of the bridge replacement project on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews have begun pile driving operations for bridge foundations on Germantown Road near I-24. Originally this work was scheduled to take place during nighttime hours when traffic volume is lower because Germantown Road must be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work. ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Not Your Normal Memorial Day Weekend, But ...

The last Monday in May, designated as Memorial Day, is often considered by residents of the United States as the first day of summer, although the official day this year will occur almost one month later on Sunday, June 20. Families gather together to celebrate family traditions, engage in competitive games, plan and create tasty treats and enjoy conversations while sharing memories. ... (click for more)

Jefferson Heights Residents Need Relief From Nearby Homeless Encampment

Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden. There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces 2020 Cross Country Schedule

The Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country team is ready to return to campus and get the season started. Head coach Andy Meyer announced Thursday a competitive slate this season. “We are certainly looking forward to racing this fall after the cancellation of the spring season for us,” Meyer said. “It will have been nine months or so since some of the kids have raced competitively.” ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Signs 5 Freshmen

Cleveland State Volleyball has welcomed five freshmen to its 2020 roster. Head Volleyball Coach Alizabeth Atnip looks forward to seeing what this recruiting class can contribute in her second season at the helm. She said,“Our recruiting class of 2020 promises to be dynamic on all levels. We have a well- rounded group of players incoming and I expect them to make a big impact. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors