Bradley County Sheriff's Office Names Jerry Johnson To Command Staff

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has named Jerry L. Johnson Jr. as the newest member of

Sheriff Lawson’s Command Staff, effective Tuesday, May 26.

Mr. Johnson will assume the position of captain of the Corrections Division, relieving interim dual leadership, Captain Bill Dyer, who will remain at his original post as captain of the Judicial Services

Division.

Mr.

Johnson has served the people of Bradley County for the past 36 years in several capacities, beginning his law enforcement career at the Cleveland Police Department as a dispatcher and patrol officer in 1984. In 1987, he began working at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, where he spent the next 20 years of his career. During his time at the BCSO, he served as a dispatcher, patrol officer, narcotics and major crimes detective, school resource officer and supervisor, and D.A.R.E. instructor. In 1990, while at the BCSO, he also began working as an adjunct faculty member at the Cleveland State Community College Police Academy, where he continues to teach

the next generation of law enforcement officers today. In 2007, he became the operations officer at the Bradley County Emergency Management Agency, where he has served for the past 13 years.

In addition to his extensive experience in law enforcement, emergency services and educating, Mr. Johnson has a strong loyalty to the Bradley County community. After moving to Cleveland with his family at one year of age, he grew up in the Bradley County area and graduated from Bradley Central High School. He holds an associate degree from Cleveland State Community

College and a bachelor degree from Bryan College in Dayton, Tn. Mr. Johnson has also received training and numerous certifications in emergency medical, fire and rescue operations, hazmat training, contingency planning, supervision, gang activity, terrorist response and crisis negotiations.

“I am humbled and blessed by the confidence Sheriff Lawson has in my abilities and look forward to continuing the level of excellence he has established in the jail,” said Mr. Johnson. “I am excited to work with the great group of correctional officers who do a fantastic job everyday!”

“Managing the corrections division is a very important responsibility at any sheriff’s office,” says Sheriff Lawson. “I am very confident in the decision to bring on JJ to my command staff to head up the operations of our jail and believe that he is an excellent candidate when it comes to management and leadership. I am very glad to have him as part of my administration.”

Mr. Johnson will begin his new post at the BCSO as captain of the Corrections Division on Tuesday.