Hamilton County Add 44 New Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 13

Friday, May 22, 2020

Hamilton County has added 44 new positive COVID-19 cases for a cumulative of 531 active cases in the county. Deaths remain at 13.

Nashville has 66 new coronavirus cases to bring the total to 4,596. There is one additional death to bring the death toll to 52. The additional death was a 50-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

There are now 4,127 confirmed cases in Memphis - up from 4,034. There has been another death to bring the total to 92.

There are now 315 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee - up two, the state reported.

Cases are up by 433 to 19,394. Hospitalizations increased 21 to 1,560.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 90 cases with one death. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 193.

Marion County remains at 35 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 45 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 124 cases and 12 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus and accounts for all the deaths in the county. 

Monroe County is now at 57 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 792 cases and now has 42 deaths.

There are 491 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 322 cases.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Former General Sessions Court Judge David Norton Dies At 73


Hamilton County has added 44 new positive COVID-19 cases for a cumulative of 531 active cases in the county. Deaths remain at 13. Nashville has 66 new coronavirus cases to bring the total ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Former General Sessions Court Judge David Wilson Norton, of Hixson, has died at age 73. A native of Red Bank, he graduated from Red Bank High School in 1964. He earned his under-graduate ... (click for more)



Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Works a. MR-2020-037 Maverick Development ... (click for more)

A Message From The Erlanger Medical Staff Leaders To Our Community

It is not our practice to comment publicly on any matter, and certainly not on opinions published in the Chattanoogan.com, but the shameful article regarding Erlanger by Mr. Exum demands a response from the elected leadership of the Erlanger Medical Staff. The reasons for this response are two-fold. First, as leaders of the Medical Staff, we are in a position to see and understand ... (click for more)

It's Not Your Normal Memorial Day Weekend, But ...

The last Monday in May, designated as Memorial Day, is often considered by residents of the United States as the first day of summer, although the official day this year will occur almost one month later on Sunday, June 20. Families gather together to celebrate family traditions, engage in competitive games, plan and create tasty treats and enjoy conversations while sharing memories. ... (click for more)

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. “We’ll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials as we navigate ... (click for more)


