Hamilton County Add 44 New Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 13

Hamilton County has added 44 new positive COVID-19 cases for a cumulative of 531 active cases in the county. Deaths remain at 13.

Nashville has 66 new coronavirus cases to bring the total to 4,596. There is one additional death to bring the death toll to 52. The additional death was a 50-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

There are now 4,127 confirmed cases in Memphis - up from 4,034. There has been another death to bring the total to 92.

There are now 315 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee - up two, the state reported.

Cases are up by 433 to 19,394. Hospitalizations increased 21 to 1,560.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 90 cases with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 193.

Marion County remains at 35 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 45 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 124 cases and 12 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus and accounts for all the deaths in the county.

Monroe County is now at 57 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 792 cases and now has 42 deaths.

There are 491 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 322 cases.