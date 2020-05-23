Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BELCHER, RAYMOND CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY BOAZ, CATHERINE NEIKALE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BRITT, BUSTER K

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/24/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROWN, ANTHONY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURTON, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CARDWELL, ASHLEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/15/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CASEY, JAMES AMOS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FIELDS, JACOB MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/27/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FOSTER, CHEYENE DELEASTER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GRIFFIN, BRIANNA DESHA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/08/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HAMPTON, RHONDA LAVET

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD HESS, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/20/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HILTON, LOREN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV

HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLMES, BRITTANY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MANSEL, DAVID ALAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/10/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE

POSSESSION METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE MCGEE, TONEY J

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

STALKING

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

HARASSMENT MCLAIN, JAMERE BRETANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VOID MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MOSQUERA-VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/10/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

HIT AND RUN NORRIS, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/26/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE PEAT, THOMAS MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION