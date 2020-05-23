Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE
1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
BELCHER, RAYMOND CLAYTON
81 HIGDON CIRCLE MANCHESTER, 37111
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
BOAZ, CATHERINE NEIKALE
2169 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BRITT, BUSTER K
244 BLUFF VIEW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BROWN, ANTHONY JERMAINE
2205 Milne St Chattanooga, 374064127
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURTON, JASON LEE
1513 ANDERSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CARDWELL, ASHLEY RENEE
HOMELESS ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CASEY, JAMES AMOS
1418 E 46TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374073201
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
4182 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 2202 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, JONATHAN MICHAEL
7174 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
2014 SHEPARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041309
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
FIELDS, JACOB MICHAEL
6726 JORDAN RUN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FOSTER, CHEYENE DELEASTER
805 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GAINES, PRECIOUS S
3813 CHERWOOD LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GILBERT, TERRY ALVIN
3849KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
---
GRIFFIN, BRIANNA DESHA
99 EAST PINE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAMBY, MAKAYLA LYNN
8908E RIDGE TRL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAMPTON, RHONDA LAVET
1103 ARLINGTON AVE APT 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN
3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
HENDERSON, JOHNNY
8209 ROBERTSVIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
HESS, JOHN DAVID
1618 SEWANEE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HILTON, LOREN NICOLE
1055 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV
---
HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY
4204 WILLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLMES, BRITTANY LYNN
1709 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL
1304 RESIN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
JOHNSTON, CHRISTY DENISE
3849 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
---
JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL
1601 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071022
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KEETON, WALTER ELLIOTT
SIX GEORGIA CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
---
LEDFORD, TYLER LEE
28 LINCOLN DRIVE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BUPRENORPHINE (SUBUTEX) FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LETSON, EMORY LESLIE
3400 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MANSEL, DAVID ALAN
951 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE
POSSESSION METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
MCGEE, TONEY J
3606 EAST GLEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
STALKING
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
HARASSMENT
---
MCLAIN, JAMERE BRETANN
549 BENSON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VOID
---
MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE
1616 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MOORE, ANDREW C
105 MALCOLM LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MOSQUERA-VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN
,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HIT AND RUN
---
NORRIS, ROBERT LEE
3400 GAIL DR EAST RIDGE, 374121297
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
PEAT, THOMAS MARTIN
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
PETERS, KIRK EDWARD
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCHAARSCHMIDT, RYAN MICHAEL
1605 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SEXTON, RONALD RAY
6745 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MANUFACTURING MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONIOUS POSS OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONIOUS POSSESSION OF M
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
---
SHROPSHIRE, KERRY
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN
128 GRAVITT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE
2007EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESA
---
TAYLOR, KAREN LOVE
7618 CLEARWAATER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON
3214 SEAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374162232
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
VANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE
12893 WESLEY RIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
WALCOTT, BILL EVAN
7 CRABTREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
WATKINS, MELISSA KAYE
2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
806 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374102133
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
YOUNG, CHARLES JASON
6030 RAMSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
