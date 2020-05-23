Georgia Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,811 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - three more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 42,132 - up from 41,482 - an increase of 650.

Hospitalizations are at 7,411 - up 35 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 18 new cases for a total of 267, and seven deaths.



Walker County has 95, including a single new case, and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County is at 27 cases - up one - and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 97 cases and no deaths. Seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County is at 24 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 435 cases and 36 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 226 cases and 14 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 137 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,972 cases and 196 deaths. Cobb County has 2,652 cases and 141 deaths. There are now 3,106 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 102 deaths - up two. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,975 cases and still 121 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,725 cases and is at 139 deaths - up one.