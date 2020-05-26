May 26, 2020
A woman, 24, was shot Monday evening at an unknown location.
At approximately 9:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2525 DeSales Ave. (Memorial Hospital) on a report of a person shot. ... (click for more)
Due to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Walker County Tax Commissioner’s office in Rock Spring, the Tax & Tag Office at this location* will be closed to the public the rest of the week. All team members have been sent for COVID-19 testing and the office is being deep cleaned. Officials said, "We appreciate your patience while we work to protect the health and safety of the ... (click for more)
At approximately 9:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2525 DeSales Ave. (Memorial Hospital) on a report of a person shot. Police located a party suffering from a minor gunshot wound. The victim had been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle with a non life threatening injury.
Investigators with ... (click for more)
Perhaps the terrible toll that has engulfed the greater world community due to the black wave known as COVID 19 brings about an urgent sense of reflection and recollection on the true meaning of Memorial Day.
One of the earliest commentaries was provided by Frederick Douglass at Arlington National Cemetery on Decoration Day 1871. He would extol to the crowd to never forget ... (click for more)
We know from many previous experiences that “An Idle Mind Is The Devil’s Workshop.” We also know that not one person in our nation could have been better prepared than our leaders from both parties in this COVID-19 pandemic. Guffaw and cackle all you want but I promise not a person in our state would pick you over Governor Bill Lee. It is terribly disappointing that every day somebody ... (click for more)
Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses:
Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses.
Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday.
“We’ll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials ... (click for more)