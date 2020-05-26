Walker County Tax Commissioner's Office Closed The Rest Of The Week

Due to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Walker County Tax Commissioner’s office in Rock Spring, the Tax & Tag Office at this location* will be closed to the public the rest of the week. All team members have been sent for COVID-19 testing and the office is being deep cleaned. Officials said, "We appreciate your patience while we work to protect the health and safety of the staff and the public."

Business can continue to be conducted by mail or online. Please make sure to include a working phone number on any paperwork sent to this office, in case additional information is needed to complete your transaction.

Reminder – Tag renewals due March 16 through June 14, have been automatically extended until June 15, 2020.

Mail:

Walker County Tax Commissioner

P.O. Box 501

Rock Spring, GA 30739

Online:

Online Motor Vehicle Registration

*The Fairview office remains closed at this time.