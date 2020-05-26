Georgia State Patrol Seeks Assistance With Hit And Run In Walker County

Georgia State Patrol Post 41, LaFayette, and GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT Team A) are currently looking for information on two vehicles of interest in the fatal hit and run of a cyclist that occurred in Walker County, Georgia on May 16, at approximately 9:35 p.m. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 1 just south of Swanson Lane.

The first vehicle is an older model Toyota 4Runner, silver in color, with several distinct accessories such as aftermarket side running boards, front brush guard, and blacked-out wheels. This vehicle was seen near Murphy Oil at the LaFayette Walmart around 9:48 p.m. on the night of the collision.

The second vehicle is a Nissan Sentra or Altima, white in color, with possible right front end or right front headlight damage. This vehicle was seen in the area of the collision, and at Murphy Oil at 9:41 p.m.

If anyone has information into the identity of the drivers of these vehicles or the whereabouts of one or both vehicles, contact Georgia State Patrol Post 41, LaFayette at 706 638-5501 or Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team A at 706 673-3401.