Chief Roddy Tweet On George Floyd Case Goes Viral

A tweet by Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy commenting on the George Floyd case in Minnesota has gone viral.

His condemnation of the actions of the officers involved has over 350,000 likes. It has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times.

Four Minneapolis officers were involved in the in-custody death in which video showed the victim pleading that he could not breathe.

Chief Roddy wrote, "There is no need to see more video. There no need to wait to see how “it plays out”.

There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this...turn it in."