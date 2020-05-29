Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, DUSTIN LEE
5 OWEN CIRCLE MARBLE, 28905
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
---
ADAMS, TRE B
2504 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ALLEN, CORY TANNER
25 LINK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051779
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ALLEN, ROBERT LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AMERSON, ASHTON DANIELLE
144 BROWN ESTATES ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30728
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,00
---
ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
7114 WALKENS LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
---
BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON
1211 LAKESIDE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BAUMGARTNER, TAYLOR C
2620 EASTWIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BLACK, LITISHA R
884 NORTON RIDGE ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOOKOUT, PHIL ANTHONY
6602 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
803 SOUTH MOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUSH, MILES
716 SUMMIT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
---
CARTER, GREGORY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARTER, LYDIA HOPE
76 CHRISTIE LN PALMER, 37367
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY
---
CRABTREE, VICTORIA SONIA
124 FAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS
225 BRADFORD ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
EVANS, PATRICK RYAN
884 NORTON RIDGE ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
8910 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HAITHCOCK, SONIA A
2406 FROST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVEY, CORY RYAN
2537 WINDTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION
---
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HERNANDEZ, EBARISTO
1705 SOUTH WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
2ND DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HINDMAN, ALEXIS NICOLE
8469 GRACIE MAE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE
509 NORHT MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
106 PINTO LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCARTER, JOSEPH ROY
8644 FREELING BARN ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCCLEARY, TONY TYRELL
105 SCHOOL ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES
905 FOREST DALE LN Hixson, 373434245
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
MELTON, EDWARD BERNARD
727 METLON LANE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045250
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
MORTON, SHERRY ELAINE
3422 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MOTON, JAQUAN
707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374022027
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PERKINS, CHRISTOPHER M
1624 BEAVER TRAIL DRIVE CORDOVA, 380166023
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE
2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
SCOTT, FELICIA DIANE
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
SHELTON, ANGELA CHRISTINA
3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061834
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
---
SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA
1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
7421 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 373419490
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
WALTON, MARCUS LEE
2002 MILLIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE FOR RESALE
---
WATSON, BRITTANY DAWN
100 NORTH WASHINGTON STREET COFEE, 37388
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
727 E 3RD ST Chattanooga, 374031208
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, LEONARD
3034 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|SCOGGINS, JACQUELINE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
