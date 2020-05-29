Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, DUSTIN LEE

5 OWEN CIRCLE MARBLE, 28905

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ESCAPE

---

ADAMS, TRE B

2504 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ALLEN, CORY TANNER

25 LINK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051779

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

ALLEN, ROBERT LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

AMERSON, ASHTON DANIELLE

144 BROWN ESTATES ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30728

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,00

---

ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

7114 WALKENS LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

---

BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON

1211 LAKESIDE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BAUMGARTNER, TAYLOR C

2620 EASTWIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BLACK, LITISHA R

884 NORTON RIDGE ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOOKOUT, PHIL ANTHONY

6602 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

803 SOUTH MOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37413

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUSH, MILES

716 SUMMIT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)

---

CARTER, GREGORY LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARTER, LYDIA HOPE

76 CHRISTIE LN PALMER, 37367

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY

---

CRABTREE, VICTORIA SONIA

124 FAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS

225 BRADFORD ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

EVANS, PATRICK RYAN

884 NORTON RIDGE ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

8910 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HAITHCOCK, SONIA A

2406 FROST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARVEY, CORY RYAN

2537 WINDTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION

---

HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HERNANDEZ, EBARISTO

1705 SOUTH WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

2ND DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HINDMAN, ALEXIS NICOLE

8469 GRACIE MAE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE

509 NORHT MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO

106 PINTO LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCCARTER, JOSEPH ROY

8644 FREELING BARN ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MCCLEARY, TONY TYRELL

105 SCHOOL ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES

905 FOREST DALE LN Hixson, 373434245

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

MELTON, EDWARD BERNARD

727 METLON LANE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045250

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

---

MORTON, SHERRY ELAINE

3422 COGSWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

MOTON, JAQUAN

707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374022027

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

PERKINS, CHRISTOPHER M

1624 BEAVER TRAIL DRIVE CORDOVA, 380166023

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PRESLEY, RONNIE WYATT

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE

2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

SCOTT, FELICIA DIANE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

---

SHELTON, ANGELA CHRISTINA

3114 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061834

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

---

SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA

1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON

7421 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 373419490

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

WALTON, MARCUS LEE

2002 MILLIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE FOR RESALE

---

WATSON, BRITTANY DAWN

100 NORTH WASHINGTON STREET COFEE, 37388

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT

727 E 3RD ST Chattanooga, 374031208

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WILLIAMS, LEONARD

3034 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

