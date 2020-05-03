Man, 24; Woman, 18, Shot On E. 26th Street

A man, 24, and a woman, 18, were shot on E. 26th Street early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:24 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of East 26th Street on a report of shots fired.

Police located several shell casings but no victim.

A short time later two people arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the Violent Crime Bureau were notified.

Investigators were unable to determine an exact location for where the shooting occurred.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.