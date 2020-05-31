 Sunday, May 31, 2020 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Erlanger Nurse Fired After Social Media Post About Not Treating Protestors

Sunday, May 31, 2020

An Erlanger employee was let go after a Facebook comment was brought to the hospital's attention. 

Tracy Davis said on Facebook that she was getting a good look at protesters faces and they shouldn't come to her hospital wanting help if they got hurt. 

Erlanger officials responded on Twitter by saying: "It is important to understand that her comments are her views as an individual. The views expressed in her comment do not represent the values of Erlanger Health System administration and employees. Erlanger staff continues to provide compassionate care to our entire community, to every patient."

 


Police Blotter: Man Told To Quit Sleeping On Washer Dryer At High Street Address; Driver Smashes Menu Board At Hixson Sonic

Protestors Damaged Property Throughout Downtown Chattanooga; Threw Rocks At Police; Fought Officers; Blocked Roadways

Man Shot Sunday Night In East Chattanooga


Police responded to a noise complaint on Blackford Street. Ms. Watts reported her neighbor Mr. Cameron was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. An officer made contact with Mr. Cameron who reported he and Ms. Watts have an ongoing disagreement and he only had his music loud because Ms. Watts was being loud in her apartment. Mr. Cameron and Ms. Watts both agreed to stop ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said protestors damaged property throughout downtown Chattanooga, threw rocks at police, fought with officers, and blocked roadways during several hours of tumult late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Twelve were arrested, including several from out of town. After the arrests the group of around 150 protestors surrounded the downtown jail and courts ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Court Of Public Opinion Has Ruled - And Response

Roy Exum: These Riots Are Surreal

Sports

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Trio Of Moc Runners Honored As CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

