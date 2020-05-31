Erlanger Nurse Fired After Social Media Post About Not Treating Protestors

An Erlanger employee was let go after a Facebook comment was brought to the hospital's attention.

Tracy Davis said on Facebook that she was getting a good look at protesters faces and they shouldn't come to her hospital wanting help if they got hurt.

Erlanger officials responded on Twitter by saying: "It is important to understand that her comments are her views as an individual. The views expressed in her comment do not represent the values of Erlanger Health System administration and employees. Erlanger staff continues to provide compassionate care to our entire community, to every patient."