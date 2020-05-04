 Monday, May 4, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 9 To 219; Cases Go From 13,177 To 13,502; Hamilton County Has 1 More Case; Still No Increase In Deaths

Monday, May 4, 2020

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up nine since Sunday, rising to 219, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,502 - up from 13,177.

Officials said 1,143 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up eight from Sunday.

Hamilton County reported 182 coronavirus cases - up one since Sunday. The county still has 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County remains at 598 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 56 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases.

It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County still has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has 10 cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 103. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with four patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 29 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is up to 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 663 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,878 cases and deaths increased to 58.

There are now 431 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 249 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 3,191 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 165 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

A total of 27 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. 1,616 individuals have recovered from the virus.


Bradley County Courthouse Has New Roof; Storm Cleanup To Begin

4 Residents Have Now Died From Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens


Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: $1 Billion In One Month

According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, the state’s 144 member hospitals lost a billion dollars during just the month of April. Sure, it was because of the way COVID-19 has mauled the United States but what hit Tennessee hospitals far worse was the “virus of fear.” Erlanger had to cut emergency room staff because it turned into “the home of the lonely” – you wouldn’t go ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during ... (click for more)


