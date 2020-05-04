Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 9 To 219; Cases Go From 13,177 To 13,502; Hamilton County Has 1 More Case; Still No Increase In Deaths

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up nine since Sunday, rising to 219, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,502 - up from 13,177.

Officials said 1,143 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up eight from Sunday.

Hamilton County reported 182 coronavirus cases - up one since Sunday. The county still has 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County remains at 598 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 56 cases with one death.

Rhea County has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County still has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has 10 cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 103. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with four patients dying.

Monroe County is at 29 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is up to 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 663 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,878 cases and deaths increased to 58.

There are now 431 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 249 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 3,191 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 165 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

A total of 27 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. 1,616 individuals have recovered from the virus.