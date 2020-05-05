 Tuesday, May 5, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

James Lance, 51, Killed In Structure Collapse On Tuesday

1200 Judd Road structure as of March 7
- photo by Mark Herndon
James Lance, 51, was killed Tuesday morning, when a structure collapsed while being demolished.
 
At approximately 11:07 a.m., Chattanooga Police along with Chattanooga Fire were dispatched to 1200 Judd Road on a report of a structure collapse. Police and fire personnel located Mr. Lance and confirmed him to be deceased and they secured the scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation as is standard procedure.
Mr. Lance was actively engaged in the demolition of the structure when it collapsed.
 
TOSHA has been notified and will conduct their own investigation relating to the collapse.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

City Council Virtually Meets New City Treasurer From Her Wyoming Home

COVID-19 Unified Command Taps Partnerships For Essential Supplies And Services

Alexander Says COVID-19 Testing Offered For Members Of Congress Should Be Accepted


The Chattanooga City Council had the opportunity to (electronically) meet the city's next treasurer during their 3:30 agenda session. Wyoming's Kate Farmer will soon be confirmed as Mayor Berke's

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group is announcing two strategic partnerships Tuesday in the state's COVID-19 re-opening effort to make sure Tennessee households and health care

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said members of Congress should be tested for COVID-19 as President Trump offered. "With the increasing number of diagnostic tests available, I expect



Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance

Roy Exum: Governor Lee’s 64% Approval

As far as polls go, I've found that the pollsters never seem to talk to the same people I do. I've also suspected for a long time that some of the characters who take part in these polls don't have much else to do. But last month a group of researchers at Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers got together and came up with a 297-page report on the COVID-19 virus and dedicated a sampling

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women's Premier Soccer League's decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season," WPSL President Sean Jones said. "However, it became apparent that

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during


