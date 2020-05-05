James Lance, 51, Killed In Structure Collapse On Tuesday

James Lance, 51, was killed Tuesday morning, when a structure collapsed while being demolished.

At approximately 11:07 a.m., Chattanooga Police along with Chattanooga Fire were dispatched to 1200 Judd Road on a report of a structure collapse. Police and fire personnel located Mr. Lance and confirmed him to be deceased and they secured the scene.

Mr. Lance was actively engaged in the demolition of the structure when it collapsed. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation as is standard procedure.

TOSHA has been notified and will conduct their own investigation relating to the collapse.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.