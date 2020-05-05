 Tuesday, May 5, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

5 More People Die In Nashville Of Coronavirus; Hamilton County Has 10 More Cases, But Deaths Still At 13

Five more people have died in Nashville of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 32.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials on Tuesday announced a total number of 3,322 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 131 in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

The five additional deaths were a 71-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, and a 62-year-old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

Hamilton County reported 10 more coronavirus cases - bringing the total to 192. The county still has 13 deaths.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up seven since Monday, rising to 226, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,690 - up from 13,502 by 188.

Officials said 1,156 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 13 from Sunday.

Bledsoe County has 601 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 59 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County still has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has 10 cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 106. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with four patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 32 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 665 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,901 from 2,878 cases and deaths increased by two to 60.

There are now 439 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 251 cases.


City Council Virtually Meets New City Treasurer From Her Wyoming Home

The Chattanooga City Council had the opportunity to (electronically) meet the city’s next treasurer during their 3:30 agenda session. Wyoming’s Kate Farmer will soon be confirmed as Mayor Berke’s appointee as treasurer. “Good afternoon and thank you guys for bringing me into the city of Chattanooga. I’m very excited to be working with everybody,” said Ms. Farmer. “I ... (click for more)

COVID-19 Unified Command Taps Partnerships For Essential Supplies And Services

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is announcing two strategic partnerships Tuesday in the state’s COVID-19 re-opening effort to make sure Tennessee households and health care workers have protective face coverings and clean personal protective equipment. “We’ve used private sector innovation, strategic partnerships, and state procurement efforts to make personal ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Governor Lee’s 64% Approval

As far as polls go, I’ve found that the pollsters never seem to talk to the same people I do. I’ve also suspected for a long time that some of the characters who take part in these polls don’t have much else to do. But last month a group of researchers at Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers got together and came up with a 297-page report on the COVID-19 virus and dedicated a sampling ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during ... (click for more)


