5 More People Die In Nashville Of Coronavirus; Hamilton County Has 10 More Cases, But Deaths Still At 13

Five more people have died in Nashville of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 32.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials on Tuesday announced a total number of 3,322 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 131 in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

The five additional deaths were a 71-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, and a 62-year-old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

Hamilton County reported 10 more coronavirus cases - bringing the total to 192. The county still has 13 deaths.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up seven since Monday, rising to 226, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,690 - up from 13,502 by 188.

Officials said 1,156 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 13 from Sunday.

Bledsoe County has 601 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 59 cases with one death.

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County still has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has 10 cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 106. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with four patients dying.

Monroe County is at 32 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 665 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,901 from 2,878 cases and deaths increased by two to 60.

There are now 439 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 251 cases.