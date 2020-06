Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 25-31:

MARTIN STACY ROSS W/M 50 OFFICER HEAD LOITERING AND PROWLING, SIMPLE ASSAULT

MARTIN KYLER ROSS W/M 18 OFFICER HEAD LOITERING AND PROWLING, SIMPLE ASSAULT

HESS ROBERT LEE W/M 37 OFFICER JONES LOITERING AND PROWLING, PUI

GIPSON RAYMOND LEE W/M 41 OFFICER JONES TERRORISTIC THREATS, BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

WAGNER CEARA MARIE W/F 24 OFFICER GSP POSSESSION OF MARIJ LESS THAN OZ, DUI DRUGS, SPEEDING

BLACK ANGELA RENEA W/F 52 OFFICER WALKER BATTERY

ROLLINS KYLE ALLEN W/M 32 OFFICER GILLELAND FTA (X2)

VAUGHN JEREMY TYLER W/M 29 OFFICER WALTOWER DUI, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, HIT AND RUN, DRIVER TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HAWKINS CAMERON ALEXANDER W/M 44 OFFICER SMITH DUI

OSWALT RONALD WILLIAM W/M 41 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN (X2)

EDWARDS DAVID GENE W/M 43 *** DTF CONTEMPT OF COURT, FTA (F), POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED

CRAIG JESSICA MARIE W/F 31 *** DTF PROBATION (F) POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

ROLLINS TIMOTHY ALLEN W/M 47 *** OFFICER BURGESS TERRORISTIC THREATS

JOHNSON LARRY DAVID W/M 47 *** OFFICER EVANS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

CASTEEL GEORGE THOMAS W/M 32 OFFICER GILLELAND PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

EDDINGTON DAVID DEWAYNE W/M 36 OFFICER SCHRADER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED – 1ST OFFENSE, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER BACKING

HICKS JAMES DWIGHT W/M 26 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MARION JANET DENISE W/F 62 OFFICER CAREATHERS INFLUENCING WITNESS

PERRY ALEXANDER JORDAN W/M 25 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE/DECAL, NO INSURANCE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

MCIVOR KAYLA FAITH W/F 25 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

PERRY MARCIA LASHAWN W/F 46 BLESCH CPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED – 1ST OFFENSE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

PACK JOHNNY MORGAN W/M 36 OFFICER WEBER GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

ROGERS RICHARD DANIEL W/M 54 OFFICER JONES PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HOOPER MICHAEL EUGENE W/M 49 OFFICER YOUNG PARK RANGER RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSFER OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

HENNINGER DUSTIN WAYNE W/M 39 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

AYCOCK SEAN-CURTIS CAMERON W/M 19 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

WEBB JACOB ALEX W/M 22 OFFICER WEBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED – 1ST OFFENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

GRAY NATHAN SCOTT W/M 45 OFFICER WINKLER LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED – 1ST OFFENSE, NO REGISTRATION

BANKSTON DAVE ANDREW W/M 17 OFFICER HEAD OBSTRUCTION OF LEO

WALKER HALEY DAWN W/F 20 OFFICER BALLARD DUI, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SMITH STEPHEN CRAIG W/M 38 COURT COURT

ROBINSON CIARA SHARAY W/F 28 OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOESPH DESH0N BRENDON B/M 24 OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLLAND TONY LEE W/M 62 OFFICER GILLELAND FAT (X2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS (FVA)

COLEY CHAD LYNN W/M 46 *** OFFICER CARTER DUI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF METH, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO THE STATE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE

GRIMES MADELINE ARLEY W/F 26 *** OFFICER REECE FINANICIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

MAHROKH ANNA MARIA W/F 56 *** POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

GOSNELL JEREMY DAKOTA LEE W/M 26 *** OFFICER ELLIOTT FLLEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE (F), FALSE STATEMENTS AND WRITING (F), RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING, NO INSURANCE, FTML, TAG LIGHT REQUIRED

TAYLOR DARVIN DIONTE B/M 36 *** OFFICER EVANS DUI, CHILD ENDANGERMENT UNDER THE AGE OF 14