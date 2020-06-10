Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission Approves 5% Tax Rise; Still No Organized Team Sports Being Allowed At The Commons

The fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for Lookout Mountain, Tn. passed with a unanimous vote at the commission meeting Tuesday afternoon. It is a conservative budget, said Mayor Walker Jones, because of the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a five percent property tax increase to make up for lost revenue from the Hall Tax which has now been phased out. There are no capital projects planned and no cost of living raises for employees.

Long time resident of the town Carrington Montague addressed the commissioners regarding property tax increases. He said when the Hall tax was implemented in the 1930’s it only affected a small number of people in Tennessee. When property taxes are raised five percent every year, he said, it affects every property owner in the town by raising mortgage payments, making it difficult for young families with children to buy a house. "There is a limit to how much you can raise taxes," he said. He suggested that there is “a spending problem,” and proposed hiring a consultant to help find efficiencies.

In the absence of Assistant Treasurer Samantha VanAlstyne, the monthly financial report was given by Commissioner of Public Works Frank Schriner. At 11 months into the fiscal year, he said income was right on budget and expenses were under what was projected. Even after the emergency purchase of a new garbage truck, the town is doing well overall, he told the commissioners.

While residents are using the tennis courts for tennis and pickleball and the track and basketball court for individual use, no organized team sports are being played, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall. Directives from the state of Tennessee now allow gatherings of 50, but there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, so Lookout Mountain, Tn. is continuing to hold off on any large gatherings. Everything at The Commons is open except the playground and bathrooms. The fields are all open for individual use but if a group wants to plan a game and reserve a field, Scott Shell or Brandon Adams should be notified.

The possibility of an abbreviated version of Commons Camp remains if it can be done safely, possibly held in July. There also would need to be enough children participating to make it worthwhile, said Commissioner Paschall. For the time being plans are fluid.

Statistics from the fire and police department during May show 313 calls were made to the police during the month. There were 5,051 miles patrolled, seven burglar alarms checked, all false, four assist citizen calls and 23 calls to 911. Police made 204 traffic stops, gave 11 parking citations, and responded to four auto accidents without injuries. Investigations were made of 18 suspicious persons/vehicles/activities during the month, and there was one auto theft (the key was left in the vehicle). The car was recovered by the Chattanooga Police Department the same morning it was taken. Four arrests were made for outstanding warrants through Hamilton County. Nine medical calls were made in May - six in Tennessee and three in Georgia. One fire alarm was answered that was false, and three calls were made to check for smoke.

The large number of traffic stops is an effort to cut down criminal activity coming into the town, said Chief Chuck Wells. Many traffic violations lead to arrestable offenses, he said. When a car is stopped for a traffic violation often narcotics and weapons are found in the vehicle or it is discovered that people in the car are wanted for outstanding warrants from other agencies. "If you see blue lights, there is a good reason that cars have been stopped," he said. Chief Wells asks for residents to notify the police if they see any person or activity that appears to be suspicious.

The commissioners gave the final approval of a new, restrictive sign ordinance. Among other items, there are limitations to size, placement and location of signs. Commercial, advertising, directional signs and lighting are all prohibited.

A town ordinance that specifies when contractors can perform work in Lookout Mountain, Tn., will be amended. Resident Mark Caldwell asked the board to limit hours when lawn services can work in order to stop noise from gas-powered equipment in the early mornings and evenings. He said peace and quiet in the evenings is a quality of life issue. There will be no restrictions put on homeowners doing the work themselves, but wording will be added to the existing noise ordinance to restrict hours lawn services can operate and prohibit it on Sunday. The same ordinance also applies to construction work.

Keeping construction sites cleaned and clear of debris was addressed after recent violations when building projects have not been completed on time. The most recent ordinance includes that the permitting process is only good for 180 days. If more time is needed to finish the work, the contractor must get an extension from the town.

The public works department has been kept busy clearing brush piles, said Commissioner Schriner. Other projects that will be done this summer are repairing pot holes and replacing reflectors on streets. There also will be some paving, but locations have yet to be identified.

Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger deferred to Principal of Lookout Mountain School Ruth White to give updates on the school. She told the commissioners that plans for fall are not complete, but opening will still be Aug. How it will be done is still unknown. The postponed fifth grade graduation is still being planned for Aug. 8.

In his report Mayor Jones said 75 percent of the town’s population has completed the census form. He requests all citizens to do so.

The mayor said that community volunteer Jimmy Stewart has seen a resurgence of the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid on hemlock trees. The campaign to treat the trees was three years ago and effectiveness is wearing off. It now needs to be done again before it gets out of hand and kills the trees, he said.

The bulk of work on the sewers has been completed, said the mayor, and EPB is continuing to trim and cut trees in their right-of-way.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission will be July 14 at 5:30 p.m.