Senator David Perdue Calls For Justice For George Floyd, Denounces Defunding Police

Senator David Perdue on Wednesday joined Senate colleagues in introducing a resolution calling for justice for George Floyd and denouncing calls to defund the police.

He said, “We are a nation of laws. Those laws, however, must be enforced fairly and objectively. Police officers who commit crimes like the murder of George Floyd should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. In the U.S. Senate, I’m committed to working toward meaningful solutions to root out racism in our society and ensure justice is applied equally to everyone.

However, defunding the police is an outrageous idea that would not serve to protect our communities or keep our country safe.”

Click here to read the full text of the resolution.

