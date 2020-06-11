2 Rossville Women Found With Items Taken From East Brainerd Tornado Victims

Two Rossville women are charged with stealing items from homes damaged by the tornado in East Brainerd.
Lauren Ashley McNabb, 29, and Lauren Wall, 34, are charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $1,000 and one count of theft under $1,000.
Three homeowners on Terri Lynn Drive, that is off Igou Gap Road, noticed that each was missing items.
One man was missing tools, a blower, a compressor, a chain saw and a shop vac. A second said she could not locate her camera. The third said missing items included a fur coat that was a gift from her mother and some Coca Cola collectibles.
The resident missing the tools caught the thieves on camera and posted the picture on Facebook. Ms. McNabb contacted him and asked why her picture was on the Internet.
That led police to the residence where the women live, and items taken from the homes on Terri Lynn Drive were found inside.