2 Rossville Women Found With Items Taken From East Brainerd Tornado Victims

Thursday, June 11, 2020
Two Rossville women are charged with stealing items from homes damaged by the tornado in East Brainerd.

Lauren Ashley McNabb, 29, and Lauren Wall, 34, are charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $1,000 and one count of theft under $1,000.

Three homeowners on Terri Lynn Drive, that is off Igou Gap Road, noticed that each was missing items.

One man was missing tools, a blower, a compressor, a chain saw and a shop vac. A second said she could not locate her camera. The third said missing items included a fur coat that was a gift from her mother and some Coca Cola collectibles.

The resident missing the tools caught the thieves on camera and posted the picture on Facebook. Ms. McNabb contacted him and asked why her picture was on the Internet.

That led police to the residence where the women live, and items taken from the homes on Terri Lynn Drive were found inside.

Chattanooga-Based Foundation Announces Business-Led Commission Focused On Long-Term Deficit Reduction

State Education Commissioner Says Trying To Make Schools Safe From Virus Is Expensive Proposition

2 Bradley County Corrections Officers Test Positive For COVID-19; All Inmates To Be Tested


The Millennial Debt Foundation, created in mid-2019 to lead a generational conversation about fiscal stewardship and the national debt, Thursday announced the creation of a business-led commission

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said there will be millions of dollars in costs for trying to make schools safe from spread of the coronavirus. She testified before the U.S.

Two corrections officers at the Bradley County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been placed on medical leave until cleared by the Bradley County Health Department. The Bradley



The Millennial Debt Foundation, created in mid-2019 to lead a generational conversation about fiscal stewardship and the national debt, Thursday announced the creation of a business-led commission focused on long-term deficit reduction. "The Millennial Debt Commission is comprised of 16 of the top millennial business leaders in the nation and will examine the national debt and

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said there will be millions of dollars in costs for trying to make schools safe from spread of the coronavirus. She testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that it would cost an additional $100-$150 per student. That adds up to $1 million to $1.75 million in expenses for a district of

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for

County Commission Should Have Let All Speak

In August of 1964, Fannie Lou Hamer testified before the Credentials Committee of the Democratic National Party and told them about the hardships that she and citizens along the Delta had experienced as they fought for the right to vote. Feeling this might alienate and hurt his Southern base, President Lyndon B. Johnson scheduled a hastily arranged press conference to preempt the

UTC Announces Change In Date For Football Season Opener

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced a date change for its season opening football game at Western Kentucky today. The Mocs kick off the 2020 slate in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 3. UTC was originally scheduled to face the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 5, but WKU requested to move its home opener up two days for a Thursday night showdown. Game time

Moc Grapplers Add Lincoln Heck To 2020 Recruiting Class

GoMocs.com continues its look into the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. Head coach Kyle Ruschell 's 2020 haul is an impressive bunch, that will definitely have an impact on the future of the program. This week's featured newcomer is freshman Lincoln Heck. Heck joins the Mocs from West Wyoming, Penn. He is one of three


