Mayor Candidate Monty Bruell Announces Plans For "Participatory Budgeting"

Friday, June 12, 2020
Monty Bruell
Monty Bruell
Monty Bruell, who is running for mayor of Chattanooga, announced plans for "participatory budgeting."

He said, "Over the last ten days, we have all witnessed true democracy in action. What began as peaceful protests in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, has led to an Appeal for Human Rights—a list of seven demands called for by Chattanooga’s community organizers. These demands provide us with a road map to a more equitable and inclusive Chattanooga.

 

"Today, we live in a city that has a 35% child poverty rate, where two-thirds of all households in poverty are headed by single women.

We live in a city where the median income for white families is twice that of African-American families and where 28% of the city budget goes to the police department. Too many residents live in substandard housing, work low wage jobs, and lack access to quality, affordable healthcare. There is a better way forward.

 

"As a candidate for Chattanooga’s next Mayor, I am announcing a plan for a top-to-bottom overhaul of our city’s budget. The measure of our success as a city must be defined by more than the number of new buildings being built downtown. In order for Chattanooga to be successful, we must invest in people, families, and neighborhoods, and commit to providing resources to Black and Brown residents, who have largely been left behind by our city’s economic growth.

 

"Right now, the Mayor sets the tone for the city’s priorities, and residents have very little influence over the city’s budget. I plan to use a participatory budgeting model to address this problem. I will not only work with the members of the City Council, but I will reach out to neighborhoods all across our city and create a Citizens Advisory Council to establish priorities for Chattanooga.

 

"We must understand that the call for divesting in the police is a call for more than merely reforming law enforcement. Chattanooga residents want meaningful investment in Black and Brown communities. The next mayor must work with residents to develop a concrete plan and collective vision to address affordable housing, wage gaps, and economic development beyond downtown; and we have to partner with our schools to educate our students and provide them with opportunities for success. The compounding of inequity upon inequity may be our past, and even our present, but it does not have to be our future. We can work together to create bold change for Chattanooga, and I am eager to partner with the community to do just that."



The Eastgate vehicle emissions station will reopen on Tuesday, state officials said. Other local vehicle emissions stations went back into business at the end of May. Those include Bonnyshire, Riverfront Parkway and Austin Road in Hixson. The Eastgate station is at 720 Eastgate Loop. It had been re-opened for a short time, then was shut back down for about two weeks. (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces Change In Date For Football Season Opener

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced a date change for its season opening football game at Western Kentucky today. The Mocs kick off the 2020 slate in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 3. UTC was originally scheduled to face the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 5, but WKU requested to move its home opener up two days for a Thursday night showdown. Game time ... (click for more)

Moc Grapplers Add Lincoln Heck To 2020 Recruiting Class

GoMocs.com continues its look into the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. Head coach Kyle Ruschell 's 2020 haul is an impressive bunch, that will definitely have an impact on the future of the program. This week's featured newcomer is freshman Lincoln Heck. Heck joins the Mocs from West Wyoming, Penn. He is one of three ... (click for more)


