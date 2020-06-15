Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073306

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BILLUPS, FREDRICK D

5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO

129 CECIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

GRAYBIEL, BRADLEY ROBERT

3908 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162918

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HILL, RAYMOND FLOYD

1813 E 4TH ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUBBARD, BREASIA J

201 Eads St #521 East Ridge, 374124092

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

---

JOHNSON, JOHN ROBERT

7353 LANDLOCK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JUAREZ RAMIREZ, NEFTELI GERARDO

1353 VILLAGE WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

LANE, JUSTIN EDWARD

704 S.

SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN4923 Cameron Ln Chattanooga, 374112538Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE2701 FERELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATETHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE3814 ALTAMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCNEECE, DEANNA LAVEETAH3800 JARREN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MENDY, FERNANDY603 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE151 SUBSTATION RD GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)---MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE114 SIGNAL VIEW STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OLIVER, MARK HERREN1401 C AUTUMN LANE SYLACAUGA, 35150Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ELMORE CO, ALA)---PRATT, CHADRICK JOVAN6819 KNOLLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PURDEY, VLADIMIR MIKHALENKO6623 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RAMIREZ GILL, EUSTACIOUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVTED CHILD ENDANGERMENT---ROBINSON, HAROLD G1108 SHADY REST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFALSE REPORTSPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LABORN1240 OAKLAND DRIVE SOUTHWEST APTF4 ATLANTA, 30010Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHUMATE, JOSEPH EHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SKINNER, LINDSEY KAYE5002 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUAREZ, DANIEL1236 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePETITION TO REVOKE (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---TALLEY, RICKEY LAMAR2186 HOLDEM FARM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY---THOMPSON, JAMES E2829 NEW JERSEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---THOMPSON, JOSEPH ALAN102 HWY 43 S APT E TUSCUMBIA, 35674Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TRIGO, CHRISTINA15209 NAVAGATION ST SANTA FE, 77517Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TROTTER, JOHN M5724 JAMES CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABOATING RULES AND REGULATIONSBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)---WALKER, KELLY C8810 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

Here are the mug shots:

ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/20/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT GRAYBIEL, BRADLEY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HILL, RAYMOND FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/18/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUBBARD, BREASIA J

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT JOHNSON, JOHN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/29/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JUAREZ RAMIREZ, NEFTELI GERARDO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LANE, JUSTIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/03/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/15/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/14/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MENDY, FERNANDY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRATT, CHADRICK JOVAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAMIREZ GILL, EUSTACIO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/29/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVTED CHILD ENDANGERMENT SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LABORN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHUMATE, JOSEPH E

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/23/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SKINNER, LINDSEY KAYE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUAREZ, DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/01/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2020

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)