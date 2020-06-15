 Monday, June 15, 2020 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073306
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BILLUPS, FREDRICK D
5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO
129 CECIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
GRAYBIEL, BRADLEY ROBERT
3908 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162918
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HILL, RAYMOND FLOYD
1813 E 4TH ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUBBARD, BREASIA J
201 Eads St #521 East Ridge, 374124092
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
JOHNSON, JOHN ROBERT
7353 LANDLOCK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JUAREZ RAMIREZ, NEFTELI GERARDO
1353 VILLAGE WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
LANE, JUSTIN EDWARD
704 S.

SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN
4923 Cameron Ln Chattanooga, 374112538
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE
2701 FERELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
3814 ALTAMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCNEECE, DEANNA LAVEETAH
3800 JARREN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MENDY, FERNANDY
603 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE
151 SUBSTATION RD GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
---
MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE
114 SIGNAL VIEW STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OLIVER, MARK HERREN
1401 C AUTUMN LANE SYLACAUGA, 35150
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ELMORE CO, ALA)
---
PRATT, CHADRICK JOVAN
6819 KNOLLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PURDEY, VLADIMIR MIKHALENKO
6623 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RAMIREZ GILL, EUSTACIO
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVTED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
---
ROBINSON, HAROLD G
1108 SHADY REST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE REPORTS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LABORN
1240 OAKLAND DRIVE SOUTHWEST APTF4 ATLANTA, 30010
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHUMATE, JOSEPH E
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SKINNER, LINDSEY KAYE
5002 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUAREZ, DANIEL
1236 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
TALLEY, RICKEY LAMAR
2186 HOLDEM FARM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
---
THOMPSON, JAMES E
2829 NEW JERSEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
THOMPSON, JOSEPH ALAN
102 HWY 43 S APT E TUSCUMBIA, 35674
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TRIGO, CHRISTINA
15209 NAVAGATION ST SANTA FE, 77517
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TROTTER, JOHN M
5724 JAMES CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)
---
WALKER, KELLY C
8810 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL
1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

