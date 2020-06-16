 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 59,078; 2,529 Deaths; Catoosa County Has First 3 Deaths

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,529 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  35 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 59,078 - up from 58,414 -  an increase of 664.

Hospitalizations are at 9,454 - up 132 since Monday.

Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 637, and 10 deaths. Officials said 39 have been hospitalized, up one from Monday.

Walker County has 11 new cases at 236 and another death for a total of three. Eleven have been hospitalized. Dade County has three more cases for a total of 51 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 249 cases, an increase of 15, and three deaths. Twenty have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has an increase of five for 41 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 562 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 375 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 260 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,148 cases and 295 deaths. Cobb County has 3,679 cases and 218 deaths. There are now 4,411 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 152 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,451 cases and now 156 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,841 cases and is at 151 deaths.


6th Rossville Nursing Home Resident Dies From Coronavirus

Woman, 54, Shot Multiple Times On Tunnel Boulevard Tuesday Morning

6th Rossville Nursing Home Resident Dies From Coronavirus

A sixth NHC-Rossville patient has died from the coronavirus. Four others have been sent to the hospital. Officials said 48 patients have tested positive as well as 24 employees. There are 37 residents still at the facility on McFarland Avenue being treated for coronavirus. Officials said 17 employees have recovered.

Woman, 54, Shot Multiple Times On Tunnel Boulevard Tuesday Morning

A woman, 54, was shot multiple times Tuesday morning on Tunnel Boulevard. At approximately 8:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 200 block of Tunnel Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. It was stated to investigators that a person

Office Of Community Resilience Is Basically Office Of Multicultural Affairs

I don't disagree with the concept of the mayor's new Office of Community Resilience. I didn't disagree with it when he created it seven years ago and called it the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Obviously, the office was a failure. What has it accomplished? I'm guessing millions of dollars of funding and nothing to show for it. Now, the mayor is going to duplicate the office

Roy Exum: Children's? Oh My God

It came as a shock to the area's medical community Friday when Erlanger Hospital's beleaguered CEO Will Jackson and its Board of Trustees "laid off" the chief executive officer of Children's Hospital, a position heretofore that was deemed "untouchable." There was a very sound reason for that; opened in 1929, it was to be its own entity, a "protected" shrine where the mother ship

The Andy Riviera Story: For The Love Of The Game

A 1999 film For Love of the Game starring Kevin Costner in many ways might remind some of the struggles of Lee University right-handed pitcher Andy Riviera. He became tremendously interested in a baseball career during his junior year of high school at Westwood Christian in Miami, Florida. After five surgeries and four different colleges Riviera continues to push forward and is

UTC Volleyball Releases 2020 Schedule; Home Opener Set Against Virginia Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program and head coach Travis Filar have finalized the upcoming 2020 fall schedule with first serve slated for August 28 at the Jacksonville State Invitational, just 72 days away. "Releasing our schedule is always exciting, but with everything that has happened over the last couple of months, releasing this fall's schedule is especially thrilling


