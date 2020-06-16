Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 59,078; 2,529 Deaths; Catoosa County Has First 3 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,529 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 35 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 59,078 - up from 58,414 - an increase of 664.

Hospitalizations are at 9,454 - up 132 since Monday.

Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 637, and 10 deaths. Officials said 39 have been hospitalized, up one from Monday.



Walker County has 11 new cases at 236 and another death for a total of three. Eleven have been hospitalized. Dade County has three more cases for a total of 51 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 249 cases, an increase of 15, and three deaths. Twenty have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has an increase of five for 41 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 562 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 375 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 260 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,148 cases and 295 deaths. Cobb County has 3,679 cases and 218 deaths. There are now 4,411 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 152 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,451 cases and now 156 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,841 cases and is at 151 deaths.