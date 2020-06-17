 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Nashville Council Raises Property Taxes By 34%

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The Metro Council in Nashville, in a marathon meeting on Tuesday night, voted to raise property taxes by 34 percent.

That was two percent higher than the recommendation by Mayor John Cooper.

The owner of a $300,000 home will pay about $775 more in taxes.

Metro employees were granted a one percent pay increase.

The police budget stayed intact, and money was included to pay 48 police recruits.

Mayor Cooper said afterward, "The crisis budget approved tonight stabilizes Metro’s finances and maintains essential services. The large tax increase is something I would not have considered were we not facing Nashville’s greatest financial challenge. I thank @mendesbob (Council member Bob Mendes who presented an alternative budget) and Council for their leadership."

Justin Owen, CEO of the watchdog Beacon Center, said, "The Nashville City Council should be utterly ashamed about last night's vote to raise property taxes. They had a chance to rebuff the mayor's egregious tax hike proposal and stand with middle-class taxpayers, business owners who have been shut down by the government, and everyone in between. They had a chance to enact much-needed systemic reforms that could begin to right the city's fiscal ship. Instead, they took the cowardly way out and raised taxes by 34%, an even greater amount than that proposed by the mayor, filling in the gaps with pork and special interest favors. Last night may very well be the turning point in Nashville's growth and the day Nashville went from 'It' city to 'It was' city.

"Years of gross fiscal mismanagement resulted in this situation. Instead of working to fix the mistakes of the past and chart a better path forward, 32 Council members took the easy way out and voted to pass the buck to Nashvillians. Last night is just another indication that many Council members want to see us become another San Francisco or Seattle. The question is, do the voters?"

Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four others have been sent to the hospital. Officials said 24 employees have tested positive. There are 48 residents still at the facility on McFarland Avenue being treated for coronavirus. ... (click for more)

A modification contract for the Chickamauga Lock chamber replacement was awarded to Shimmick Construction Co., Inc. out of Oakland Ca. for $78,801,484. The contracting activity is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of Nashville. The work in Chattanooga will be completed in June of 2023. (click for more)

Office Of Community Resilience Is Basically Office Of Multicultural Affairs

I don't disagree with the concept of the mayor's new Office of Community Resilience. I didn't disagree with it when he created it seven years ago and called it the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Obviously, the office was a failure. What has it accomplished? I'm guessing millions of dollars of funding and nothing to show for it. Now, the mayor is going to duplicate the office ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Readers Are Right

Several weeks ago, I was alerted to a series of mounting problems at Erlanger Hospital since Will Jackson, who had been the medical director at the hospital, seemingly had orchestrated a take-over from then hospital president Kevin Spiegel. Jackson, who in my opinion should have been booted from the campus, instead was named as Spiegel’s replacement by the hospital’s Board of Trustees ... (click for more)

The Andy Riviera Story: For The Love Of The Game

A 1999 film For Love of the Game starring Kevin Costner in many ways might remind some of the struggles of Lee University right-handed pitcher Andy Riviera. He became tremendously interested in a baseball career during his junior year of high school at Westwood Christian in Miami, Florida. After five surgeries and four different colleges Riviera continues to push forward and is ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Releases 2020 Schedule; Home Opener Set Against Virginia Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program and head coach Travis Filar have finalized the upcoming 2020 fall schedule with first serve slated for August 28 at the Jacksonville State Invitational, just 72 days away. "Releasing our schedule is always exciting, but with everything that has happened over the last couple of months, releasing this fall's schedule is especially thrilling ... (click for more)


