Nakia Towns Is Finalist For Superintendent Post In Baton Rouge, La.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Nakia Towns
Nakia Towns

Nakia Towns, chief of staff for Hamilton County School Supt. Bryan Johnson, is one of two finalists for superintendent of the East Baton Rouge, La. School District.

The school board there will make a decision on Thursday between Ms. Towns, 46, and Leslie Brown, 62. Ms. Brown is chief portfolio officer for the Broward County Schools in Florida.

The two finalists were interviewed by the board and spoke at a public town hall session, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

Ms. Towns was with the Knox County Schools, then she was assistant commissioner for data and research with the Tennessee Department of Education.

She has a doctorate from Vanderbilt University.


11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four others have been sent to the hospital. Officials said 24 employees have tested positive. There are 48 residents still at the facility on McFarland Avenue being treated for coronavirus. ... (click for more)

School Board ChairmanJoe Wingate To Hold Campaign Kickoff Tally At Collegedale Commons

Hamilton County School Board Chairman Joe Wingate of East Brainerd announced on Wednesday that he would hold a campaign kickoff rally at the Collegedale Commons on Thursday, June 25. “This is going to be a great event for our community,” said School Board Chairman Joe Wingate,” I have fielded many calls from our supporters in District 7 to hold an event for all, and I felt it ... (click for more)

Juneteenth 155th Anniversary: Commemoration - The Previsioning Of America

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger would arrive in Galveston, Tx. and issue Gen. Order No. 3 which proclaimed, “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and the rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Readers Are Right

Several weeks ago, I was alerted to a series of mounting problems at Erlanger Hospital since Will Jackson, who had been the medical director at the hospital, seemingly had orchestrated a take-over from then hospital president Kevin Spiegel. Jackson, who in my opinion should have been booted from the campus, instead was named as Spiegel’s replacement by the hospital’s Board of Trustees ... (click for more)

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


