Nakia Towns Is Finalist For Superintendent Post In Baton Rouge, La.

Nakia Towns, chief of staff for Hamilton County School Supt. Bryan Johnson, is one of two finalists for superintendent of the East Baton Rouge, La. School District.

The school board there will make a decision on Thursday between Ms. Towns, 46, and Leslie Brown, 62. Ms. Brown is chief portfolio officer for the Broward County Schools in Florida.

The two finalists were interviewed by the board and spoke at a public town hall session, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

Ms. Towns was with the Knox County Schools, then she was assistant commissioner for data and research with the Tennessee Department of Education.

She has a doctorate from Vanderbilt University.