Former Signal Mountain Town Manager Joins Activists At Small Rally

A former town manager and a group of other activists held a small Black Lives Matter rally in front of Signal Mountain Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Honna Rogers, who was the town manager from 2008 until 2013, was among the group of six standing with signs calling for racial equality.

“I’m trying to bring awareness to the cause, and I support the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole,” said Ms. Rogers. “I think it’s important that we think of any potential bias we may have, and how do we as individuals address it.”

Ms. Rogers held a neon yellow sign that read “Black Lives MATTER, are NEEDED, are LOVED”, and the other rally-goers held similar signs.

“As a mother of black children, it is my job to advocate for them, and stand up for them and to show that their lives matter and are needed and are loved,” said Ms. Rogers. “How can we take a look around and at ourselves, and how can we be accepting of others and treat others equally? As white people, we have the choice to think about race, and black people don’t have that choice because it’s their life every day.”

As the interview took place, a host of cars drove by that spot. Many enthusiastically honked their horns, while others raised their first in support. Ms. Rogers said this was emblematic of how most people were receiving the demonstration’s message.

“Over 90 percent of the people who honk or address us have been positive,” said Ms. Rogers. “It’s overwhelmingly positive. But we have had a few people say negative comments. But those are just a few.”

She said she would like to go to the protests downtown. However, because of what she described as “health issues,” Ms. Rogers decided to stay in Signal Mountain, where the smaller number of protesters would limit the risk of becoming ill.

“Some people want to say 'all lives matter.' And all lives do matter, but they can’t matter until black lives matter too and until we address the overall way we as individuals treat black people,” said Ms. Rogers. “Whether that will be, figuring out why do we call the police on someone? That’s what I’m trying to address? How do we interact with and see people?”



She said she has not seen instances of racial bias or prejudice in Signal Mountain’s law enforcement, and made sure to point out she was not protesting the conduct of the Signal Mountain Police Department.

“I reached out to the town to let them know I supported their department,” said Ms. Rogers. “It’s more about reaching out to citizens, because I haven’t seen a problem with the police department.”

Ms. Rogers also cited her faith as a reason for her actions, saying, “As a Christian, that is what also brought me out here. Being a Christian and loving all people.”





