Moon River Music Festival 2020 Is Cancelled

Moon River Music Festival 2020 has been canceled.

Organizers said, "The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community is our number one priority."



Moon River will return to Chattanooga’s Coolidge Park the second weekend of September 2021. Current ticket holders will have the opportunity to retain their ticket(s) for Moon River 2021 by logging into their Front Gate account and selecting the rollover option before Monday, July 20, at 8 p.m. All ticket holders who do not select the rollover option will be automatically refunded in as few as 30 days after July 20.

Full details will be emailed to ticket holders on Tuesday, June 23.All previously purchased tickets for the Live From Here performance on Friday, Sept. 11, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium will automatically be refunded at point of purchase.Officials said, "Moon River does have some exciting plans in the works for the original festival weekend. Be sure to keep those dates held on your calendar as special access will be considered for rollover ticket holders. Stay tuned to the Moon River Music Festival channels as we’ll have more to share with everyone soon."