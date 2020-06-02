Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths And 46 New Cases; One Victim Was In Early 40s With No Underlying Conditions

There have been two more coronavirus deaths in Hamilton County, the County Health Department reported on Tuesday. The new total is 17.

The Health Department said one of the deaths was an individual in the 40-45 year range and had no underlying medical conditions.

Officials said the two deaths were unrelated to each other.

“This case illustrates that anyone is susceptible and could die from the disease,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Both of these deaths were also among our vulnerable populations of African-American and Hispanic communities. The Health Department continues to make efforts to reach these populations with free testing nearby, thorough contact tracing, and educational information they need to protect themselves and their families.



"According to the CDC, vulnerable populations include those who have difficulty communicating (e.g., language barriers or speech and hearing impaired), accessing medical care, maintaining independence, or accessing transportation.

"Health Department data reveal that multi-generational households are also vulnerable because it is difficult if not impossible for sick individuals to isolate from the other residents. Oftentimes these same households are supported by essential workers who become exposed to the virus in their workplace and then bring the infection to the household."

There were 46 new coronavirus cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 1,178.

There are 15 patients in Intensive Care - up one.

A city of Chattanooga employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the employee was tested after a family member came down with it. She self-quarantined for a week after learning about the family member. Co-workers are undergoing testing.

Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, said, "For a large workforce, we are glad that this is only the first case of COVID-19 among our employees. We hope we do not see any additional cases and urge all of our employees and Chattanooga residents to continue safe social distancing practices, wear a mask, regularly wash your hands, and stay home as much as possible."

The state reported 14 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 381.

There were 821 new cases. That brings the total to 24,375.

Twenty-five more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,792.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 65-year-old man with underlying health conditions. A total of 64 people have died from the virus there.

Nashville had 100 new cases and is up to 5,617.

Memphis is at 117 deaths - an increase of eight. It has 5,313 cases - up from 5,124.

Knox remains at five deaths and has 410 cases - up 11.

Bledsoe County is at 609 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 157 cases - nine more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 214.

Marion County is at 42 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 19 cases - up one. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 143 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is at 66 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 18 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 913 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 567 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths - up one.