Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths And 46 New Cases; One Victim Was In Early 40s With No Underlying Conditions

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

There have been two more coronavirus deaths in Hamilton County, the County Health Department reported on Tuesday. The new total is 17.

The Health Department said one of the deaths was an individual in the 40-45 year range and had no underlying medical conditions. 

Officials said the two deaths were unrelated to each other.

 

“This case illustrates that anyone is susceptible and could die from the disease,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Both of these deaths were also among our vulnerable populations of African-American and Hispanic communities. The Health Department continues to make efforts to reach these populations with free testing nearby, thorough contact tracing, and educational information they need to protect themselves and their families. 

 

"According to the CDC, vulnerable populations include those who have difficulty communicating (e.g., language barriers or speech and hearing impaired), accessing medical care, maintaining independence, or accessing transportation.

 

"Health Department data reveal that multi-generational households are also vulnerable because it is difficult if not impossible for sick individuals to isolate from the other residents. Oftentimes these same households are supported by essential workers who become exposed to the virus in their workplace and then bring the infection to the household."

 

There were 46 new coronavirus cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 1,178.

There are 15 patients in Intensive Care - up one.

A city of Chattanooga employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the employee was tested after a family member came down with it. She self-quarantined for a week after learning about the family member. Co-workers are undergoing testing.

Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, said, "For a large workforce, we are glad that this is only the first case of COVID-19 among our employees. We hope we do not see any additional cases and urge all of our employees and Chattanooga residents to continue safe social distancing practices, wear a mask, regularly wash your hands, and stay home as much as possible."

The state reported 14 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 381.

There were 821 new cases. That brings the total to 24,375.

Twenty-five more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,792.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 65-year-old man with underlying health conditions. A total of 64 people have died from the virus there.

Nashville had 100 new cases and is up to 5,617.

Memphis is at 117 deaths - an increase of eight. It has 5,313 cases - up from 5,124.

Knox remains at five deaths and has 410 cases - up 11.

Bledsoe County is at 609 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 157 cases - nine more - with one death. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 214.

Marion County is at 42 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 19 cases - up one. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 143 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is at 66 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 18 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 913 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 567 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths - up one. 

 


June 2, 2020

City Council Discusses Paving, Allowing Zoom Speakers Without ID

June 2, 2020

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 308 New Cases

June 2, 2020

Collegedale Expects To Weather Difficult Budget; July 4 Celebration Cancelled


The Chattanooga City Council, along with Justin Steinmann, went over the capital budget on Tuesday afternoon. This includes the enterprise fund projects such as “interceptor sewer system, solid ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,102 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 13 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 48,207, ... (click for more)

The proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for Collegedale is very conservative and viewed as appropriate for the uncertain times that are now being experienced, City Manager Ted Rogers said Monday ... (click for more)



Opinion

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Dear Friend, Pat Dye

Pat Dye had it all figured out and said it was up to me to arrange it. “Pat, I ain’t getting involved inthis,” I laughed but Dye was intense. “You and Johnny are close friends and he’ll listen to you … I know what I am talking about! All Johnny’s got to do is go with (Andy) Kelly at quarterback … The Alabama coaches are scared to death of Kelly …” I countered, “Pat, that’s absurd. ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


