State GOP Chairman Golden Would Welcome Republican National Convention In Nashville

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said Tuesday he would welcome the Republican National Convention in Nashville.

He said, "An article in today's Politico mentioned Nashville as a possible relocation site for the 2020 Republican National Convention.  While we understand that hosting a national convention has many moving parts, all Tennesseans would be honored to host the President and the Tennessee Republican Party stands ready to assist the convention team.

 

"Tennessee overwhelmingly supports President Trump and everyone here would do their best to ensure a safe and successful convention.  Regardless of which city is ultimately selected, the TNGOP and our delegates are looking forward to an in-person convention and the renomination of President Donald J. Trump."


Opinion

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Dear Friend, Pat Dye

Pat Dye had it all figured out and said it was up to me to arrange it. “Pat, I ain’t getting involved inthis,” I laughed but Dye was intense. “You and Johnny are close friends and he’ll listen to you … I know what I am talking about! All Johnny’s got to do is go with (Andy) Kelly at quarterback … The Alabama coaches are scared to death of Kelly …” I countered, “Pat, that’s absurd. ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


