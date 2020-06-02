State GOP Chairman Golden Would Welcome Republican National Convention In Nashville

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said Tuesday he would welcome the Republican National Convention in Nashville.

He said, "An article in today's Politico mentioned Nashville as a possible relocation site for the 2020 Republican National Convention. While we understand that hosting a national convention has many moving parts, all Tennesseans would be honored to host the President and the Tennessee Republican Party stands ready to assist the convention team.

"Tennessee overwhelmingly supports President Trump and everyone here would do their best to ensure a safe and successful convention. Regardless of which city is ultimately selected, the TNGOP and our delegates are looking forward to an in-person convention and the renomination of President Donald J. Trump."