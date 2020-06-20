Police Blotter: Ex-Fiance' Fills Man's Wallet With Shaving Cream; Police Referee Tiff Over Snowball Bush; Man Thought Friends Would Not Post Nude Picture

Police responded on a disorder at 4518 Hixson Pike. A man said that morning his ex-fiance' was causing a disorder while he was trying to leave for work. He said after he left she said she had his wallet and bank cards. The man went back over and found his work hat and wallet outside filled with shaving cream. An officer spoke to the ex-fiance' and she handed over the man's money and wallet contents. Police said she was irate and trying to get him in trouble for things that happened months ago. The man took his items and left the scene with no further incident.

An officer responded to a residence on Norcross Road on a vegetative issue. The complainant said a tenant at this location and himself were in a verbal disorder prior to police arrival. He said he was correcting the renter by telling him he was inappropriately trimming a "snowball bush" at which point the verbal disorder started and the complainant called police.



Police responded to a theft at a store at 2413 4th Ave. Upon arrival police made contact with a woman who said the store cashier was disrespectful and when she gave him money for a pack of swisher sweets, he threw the money back at her. While on scene, police observed the woman acting disorderly (being loud and yelling) at the manager while he was trying to wait on other customers in the store. Before police could obtain her statement, she entered her vehicle (Toyota XB, TN ) and sped away from the scene. Police spoke with the manager, who said the woman cut in front of multiple people in line and threw a $1 bill on the counter for a pack of swisher sweets. He said he told her that she could not cut in front of people and he tried to return her money, but she grabbed two packs of swisher sweets (valued around $5) and left the store. He informed police that he did not wish to press charges for the theft, but he did want her trespassed from the property. Prior to police leaving the scene, the woman returned to the store parking lot and was informed by police that she was trespassed from the property, "which she seemed to understand."



Police refereed a dispute at 5000 Brainerd Road. A man and woman were observed in a verbal argument over money and a cell phone. The man was reportedly following the female down the street trying to get his phone back from her, causing a scene. She complied with giving his cell phone back, and the disorder was resolved. The woman did want to report that the man opened the bathroom door on her at the Circle K near 4900 Brainerd Road when attempting to retrieve his cell phone.



A man residing on Comet Trail said a year ago he posted a picture of his "nude butt" on a group chat. He said that someone kept it and has recently posted it on Snap Chat. He said that it has been taken off now. He said he thought he could trust his friends so he figured it was okay to post the picture.



A woman residing at Commons Boulevard said at or about midnight on a Friday night, she entered her apartment complex and was trying to park and a car with yellow flashing lights blocked her in. She said a black male approached her car and told her that she had to leave, then moved his car. She said that she finished parking and ran in to her apartment. She said a short Hispanic female and an Hispanic male wearing what appeared to be security shirts came to her door and told her to gather her things and come with them. She said that she would not leave with them and they showed her a picture of an Hispanic female they were looking for. She said she told them that was obviously not her and they left. The woman "wanted this incident on file as she spoke with the apartment management and they simply told her they would look into it and nothing further came of it."