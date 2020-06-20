Man, 37, Shot Early Saturday Morning On Wimberly Drive

A man, 37, was shot on Wimberly Drive early Saturday morning.
At approximately 12:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 7700 block of Wimberly Drive.
Upon arrival, police located a man inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information was provided.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.