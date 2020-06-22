Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 36 Cases Added; Tennessee Has 5 New Deaths

Hamilton County has had two more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 28, the county Health Department reported on Monday.

There were 36 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,174.

There are 36 hospitalizations, including 28 from Hamilton County. Those are confirmed and pending cases.

The number in Intensive Care is 13.

Tennessee reported five new deaths to bring the total to 531.



There were 451 new cases of coronavirus.

The new total is 35,553.

Ten were hospitalized for a total of 2,301.

Nashville remains with 87 coronavirus deaths. It has a total of 8,191 cases, an increase of 139 in the past 24 hours.

Memphis is at 164 deaths with 8,094 cases.

Bledsoe County remains at 613 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.





Bradley County is up to 349 cases - up by 11. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 255 - up three - and no deaths.



Marion County is at 50 cases and three deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 48 cases - up two - with one death. Meigs County is at 31 cases. Franklin County has 69 cases and two deaths.



McMinn County is at 175 cases and 15 deaths.



Monroe County is at 109 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,196 cases - up 15 - and remains at 49 deaths.



There are 793 cases - up 11 - in Williamson County and it has 13 coronavirus deaths.