Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 36 Cases Added; Tennessee Has 5 New Deaths

Monday, June 22, 2020

Hamilton County has had two more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 28, the county Health Department reported on Monday.

There were 36 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,174.

There are 36 hospitalizations, including 28 from Hamilton County. Those are confirmed and pending cases.

The number in Intensive Care is 13.

Tennessee reported five new deaths to bring the total to 531.

 

There were 451 new cases of coronavirus.

The new total is 35,553.

 

Ten were hospitalized for a total of 2,301.

 

Nashville remains with 87 coronavirus deaths. It has a total of 8,191 cases, an increase of 139 in the past 24 hours.

 

Memphis is at 164 deaths with 8,094 cases.

 

Bledsoe County remains at 613 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.


Bradley County is up to 349 cases - up by 11. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 255 - up three - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 50 cases and three deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 48 cases - up two - with one death. Meigs County is at 31 cases. Franklin County has 69 cases and two deaths.

McMinn County is at 175 cases and 15 deaths.


Monroe County is at 109 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,196 cases - up 15 - and remains at 49 deaths.

There are 793 cases - up 11 - in Williamson County and it has 13 coronavirus deaths. 

 


June 22, 2020

3 Arrested In Connection With Multiple Auto Burglaries And A Stolen Vehicle In Bradley County

Three men from Hamilton County have been arrested for committing multiple auto burglaries in Bradley County and stealing a sport utility vehicle out of Chattanooga. Shu’Quwan La’Derious Green, Christopher Antoine Harris and Elijah Latrel Williams have each been charged with 12 counts of auto burglary, theft over $2500 and three counts of theft under $1000, along with additional ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 5 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,228 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,648 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - five more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 65,928 - up from 64,701 - an increase of 1,227. Hospitalizations are at 9,953 - up 89 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 37 new cases for a total of 800, and 10 deaths. Officials said 45 have ... (click for more)

Beaches Are Packed In Florida And Everyone's Happy

I wish people would please stop drinking the Kool-Aid and scaring everyone. I just returned from a week in Sandestin and beautiful Miramar Beach in Florida There were tens of thousands of happy people of all ages having a great time swimming, sunning, pooling, shopping and eating and almost no one was wearing a mask or social distancing except a few restaurant employees. I mean ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 41 Years, 9 Months, 24 Days

In 1978, a Global Positioning System (GPS) was invented by a black sharecropper’s daughter from Virginia and today “Nav” is the most requested option on a new car. President Jimmy Carter signed a bill that made “home-brewed beer” legal, the Yankees won the World Series, Dallas won the Super Bowl, and a spectacular three-year-old, Affirmed, sent thoroughbred racing a-gaga winning ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)


