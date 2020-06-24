 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARLOW, MATTHEW S
3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST
298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL
3720 FOUNTAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
BLUE, JAMES DANNY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU
9747 WAY CROSS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CORDELL, JOHN MICHAEL
9011 WOMACK AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT METHAMPHETAMINE FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
CRABB, CATHERINE ELIZABETH
834 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10
---
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
1058 LANDSDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, KARREN A
8028 MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
11634 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUNNIGAN, KELSEY MONIQUE
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
---
FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
1907 BILLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
GARDNER, THEODORE EUGENE
822 MCCULLY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, KHADIJAH LATRICE
633 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
266 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO
2012 HOPKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING
---
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
512 ISABELLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF CONT
---
HUBBARD, DEALA
913 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON
2014 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
JOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN
1837 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOLLEY, MATTHEW CHAD
1807 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LONG, CARL EDWARD
1900 LAKEWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT
---
LOWERY, DEBORAH L
7917 SHALLOWMEADE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LYNCH, DALONNA
1415 ESTERBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
---
MONTGOMERY, LESLIE DONNELL
2808 BERKLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
REUBEN, LADRELL JAJUAN
8343 WHITE FLAGG LN SE APT 2112 HUNTSVILLE, 35802
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICHARDSON, TODD BLAKE
2 GRAY ST GRAYSVILLE, 30726
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, LANDON
201 BROWNA HOLLOW ROAD TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE
---
TRAMBLE, KEVONA DENISE
1808 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVONE
2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WARD, GARY
NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, ASHLEE
6616 DANBYRD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILSON, REBEKAH
89 HERMAN SMITH ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE
1514 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

Here are the mug shots:

BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORDELL, JOHN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT METHAMPHETAMINE FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CRABB, CATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNNIGAN, KELSEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
GARDNER, THEODORE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/07/1962
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF CONT
HUBBARD, DEALA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOLLEY, MATTHEW CHAD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/29/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, CARL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/09/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • HARASSMENT
  • ASSAULT
LYNCH, DALONNA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
MONTGOMERY, LESLIE DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
REUBEN, LADRELL JAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RICHARDSON, TODD BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, LANDON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/22/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE
TRAMBLE, KEVONA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARD, GARY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, ASHLEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/18/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE


June 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 23, 2020

4th Street Under Highway 27 To Be Closed For Bridge Demolition Beginning Wednesday

June 23, 2020

Georgia Has Had Over 10,000 Hospitalized From Coronavirus; 1,752 New Cases And 40 More Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLOW, MATTHEW S 3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed Wednesday through Friday, for bridge demolition. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,688 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 67,678 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLOW, MATTHEW S 3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST 298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

4th Street Under Highway 27 To Be Closed For Bridge Demolition Beginning Wednesday

4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed Wednesday through Friday, for bridge demolition. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit. View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction. (click for more)

Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two CoSIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors