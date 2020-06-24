Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARLOW, MATTHEW S
3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST
298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL
3720 FOUNTAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
BLUE, JAMES DANNY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU
9747 WAY CROSS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CORDELL, JOHN MICHAEL
9011 WOMACK AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT METHAMPHETAMINE FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
CRABB, CATHERINE ELIZABETH
834 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10
---
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
1058 LANDSDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, KARREN A
8028 MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
11634 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUNNIGAN, KELSEY MONIQUE
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
---
FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
1907 BILLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
GARDNER, THEODORE EUGENE
822 MCCULLY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, KHADIJAH LATRICE
633 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
266 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO
2012 HOPKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING
---
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
512 ISABELLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF CONT
---
HUBBARD, DEALA
913 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON
2014 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
JOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN
1837 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOLLEY, MATTHEW CHAD
1807 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LONG, CARL EDWARD
1900 LAKEWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT
---
LOWERY, DEBORAH L
7917 SHALLOWMEADE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LYNCH, DALONNA
1415 ESTERBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
---
MONTGOMERY, LESLIE DONNELL
2808 BERKLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
REUBEN, LADRELL JAJUAN
8343 WHITE FLAGG LN SE APT 2112 HUNTSVILLE, 35802
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICHARDSON, TODD BLAKE
2 GRAY ST GRAYSVILLE, 30726
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, LANDON
201 BROWNA HOLLOW ROAD TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE
---
TRAMBLE, KEVONA DENISE
1808 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVONE
2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WARD, GARY
NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, ASHLEE
6616 DANBYRD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILSON, REBEKAH
89 HERMAN SMITH ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE
1514 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
