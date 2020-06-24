2 Chattanooga Police Officers Resign While Under Investigation

Two Chattanooga Police Officers resigned on Wednesday, while under administrative investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit. Jacob Lee’s and Jonathan Bradley’s separations from CPD are effective immediately.

Supervising officers of Mr. Lee and Mr. Bradley brought potential policy and procedure violations involving the two to Chief David Roddy’s attention. A CPD Internal Affairs investigation was opened immediately on April 29. Chief Roddy also contacted federal and state agencies to request investigations from those agencies.

After review of the criminal investigations thus far, Chief Roddy on Monday, afforded the opportunity to Mr. Lee and Mr. Bradley to resign or move forward with administrative review and action. Both chose to resign.



The Chattanooga Police Department will be requesting decertification from the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training (P.O.S.T.) Commission for the two men. The criminal investigations by the other law enforcement agencies are still active and ongoing.