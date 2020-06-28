 Sunday, June 28, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Alexander Says "Millions Who Admire President Trump Would Follow His Lead If He Wore A Mask When Appropriate"

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Senator Lamar Alexander on Sunday told Manu Raju on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that “millions of Americans who admire President Trump would follow his lead if he wore a mask when it’s appropriate.” 

 

Senator Alexander, who is chairman of the Senate health committee, said, “It also would help to get rid of this political debate that if you're for President Trump, you don't wear a mask, and if you're against President Trump, you do wear a mask.

“Most of the time he's with people who have been tested, he's been tested, but there are times when he could wear a mask or the vice president could wear a mask.

I think it would be a sign of strength if he would from time to time wear a mask and remind everyone it's a good way [to slow the spread of COVID-19].”

 

