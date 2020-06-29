 Monday, June 29, 2020 82.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

2 Children Safe After Escaping Fire At Home In East Lake

Monday, June 29, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief Chris Willmore

Two children are safe after their home caught fire Monday afternoon in East Lake.

 

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Calhoun Avenue.


Responding Chattanooga Fire Department officials believe the fire started in a bedroom and when crews pulled up, flames were coming out of the back left corner of the house.

 

Firefighters launched a quick attack and had the fire out in 10 minutes.

 

The cause is under investigation.

 

Only the two children were home at the time and they got out of the burning home with no injuries. 


One of the kids ran to a nearby business to get help and those at the business called 911 to report the fire. 


District One's school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated by Linda Moss Mines.

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,784 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 79,417- up from 77,210 - an increase of 2,207.

2 Children Safe After Escaping Fire At Home In East Lake



Pachyderm Club Hears From District 1 School Board Contenders

District One's school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated by Linda Moss Mines. The two candidates discussed their views on a wide range of topics pertaining to the education of District I's children. Both agreed that children should go back to school in the fall.

Georgia Reports 2,207 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,784 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 79,417- up from 77,210 - an increase of 2,207. Hospitalizations are at 10,824 - up 113 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 54 new cases for a total of 1,055, and 10 deaths.

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

I am hoping from the bottom of my heart that the intolerant and vile individual that threatened to burn down Shuford’s BBQ will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. I also hope reparations will be ordered by the courts for the disruption of this small local business who has been serving Chattanooga successfully for over 30 years. This hypocrite just proved they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Weekend Leftovers

As this week we prepare to celebrate America’s Independence on Saturday, I find my desk is groaning under the weight of things I must share, so please indulge my need to serve some leftovers lest they turn stale and be forgotten. The most horrifying story of the month, which ends Tuesday night, came on Sunday when the lead story on Chattanoogan.com blared: “BBQ Restaurant Cancels ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering The Great Buck Johnson

I never knew what Buck Johnson's real name was. I finally found out when I read his obituary on Sunday morning. Clay Mills Johnson served the Chattanooga community as a well-respected educator, coach and principal for 30 years before retiring in 1979. But retirement was the furthest thing in Buck's mind. You see in the later years of his educational career, Buck had begun to work ... (click for more)


