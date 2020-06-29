2 Children Safe After Escaping Fire At Home In East Lake

Two children are safe after their home caught fire Monday afternoon in East Lake.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Calhoun Avenue.





Responding Chattanooga Fire Department officials believe the fire started in a bedroom and when crews pulled up, flames were coming out of the back left corner of the house.

Firefighters launched a quick attack and had the fire out in 10 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

Only the two children were home at the time and they got out of the burning home with no injuries.





One of the kids ran to a nearby business to get help and those at the business called 911 to report the fire.