June 3, 2020
There has been another coronavirus death in Hamilton County - the third in two days. The new total is 18.
There were 41 new coronavirus cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 1,219.
There are 16 patients in Intensive Care - up one.
The state reported seven new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 388.
There were 447 new cases. That brings the total to ... (click for more)
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has joined a 23-state coalition "to protect Tennessee property owners, farmers and energy producers."
He said the motion to intervene, filed late Monday, seeks to ensure the court considers Tennessee’s interests and that of its coalition partners when it decides a challenge brought by a separate group of attorneys general led by New York ... (click for more)
In the aftermath of the tragic death of the young man in Minneapolis, Democrats and their sycophants in the media are carrying on the biggest scam perpetrated on the American people since LBJ with his Great Society and Tonkin Gulf incident in 1965. Thanks to Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for publicly standing up to black on black crime, especially homicide, yesterday.
Once again ... (click for more)
I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)
Johnny Majors, a star running back for the University of Tennessee who later coached the Vols for 15 years, has died a few days after his 85th birthday.
His wife, Mary Lynn, said, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River."
Majors ... (click for more)
It was just two weeks ago on May 21st, I wrote a column wishing former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors a happy 85th birthday. This morning I found out Coach had passed away. I was immediately saddened upon hearing the news because I respected him as much as I respected anyone I ever met. I have a lot of personal memories of Coach Majors, and I offered some of them in that previous ... (click for more)