 Thursday, June 4, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACHTUNG, DRUSE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ALBEY, BRANDON
5509 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON
2103 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ILLEGAL PARKING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-PILLS
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ATKINS, ADRIAN LEBRON
2705 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
6302 PYTHAN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
BRYSON, JASON R
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS OF HANDGUN WHILE DUI
---
BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN
414 BLUEBIRD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
---
CASH, JESSIE MARIA
266 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
7430 MOESES RD HIXSON, 373432998
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FINNEY, THOMAS EUGENE
8764 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARZA, KRISTA LEE
7804 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HALL, TIMOTHY F
26 CLYDESDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
---
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HATCHER, HORACE BENSON
608 LINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY
27 TAYLOR DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HIGH, ISAAC
3711 ROGERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN
7428 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
JACKSON, TAMIKIA REENA
2520 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
LANDRETH, SUSIE ANNE
2335 JENNIFER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCLENDON, MICHAEL LABRON
2914 HAYWOOD AVE APT 2 A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
MELFORD, HEATHER ANN
3604 MAVEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
5867 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE
4798 FOREST WOOD LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
3440 CRABTREE EAST RIDGE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ANIMAL CRULETY
---
PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
4101 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REED, CLAY AUSTIN
13034 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROACH, KIMBERLY DIAHANNA
3814 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATON OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
RUTHERFORD, JESSICA ANN
442 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SIMMONS, RONDALIA C
2002 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
SMILEY, KATIE
112 REES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE
6627 BEA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OVER $2,500
---
TAYLOR, JADA MICHELLE
7118 FINE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
829 LULLWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPEERTY)
---
WATKINS, JEREMY ANTWON
3406 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WAUGH, HERBERT LEE
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
WEBSTER, BENJAMIN J
818 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ACHTUNG, DRUSE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ALBEY, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-PILLS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ATKINS, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BRYSON, JASON R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/09/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSS OF HANDGUN WHILE DUI
BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
CASH, JESSIE MARIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FINNEY, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/02/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARZA, KRISTA LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, TIMOTHY F
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
HATCHER, HORACE BENSON
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 07/03/1946
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JACKSON, TAMIKIA REENA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
LANDRETH, SUSIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/22/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLENDON, MICHAEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
MELFORD, HEATHER ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUNTEANU, MIHAI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • ANIMAL CRULETY
PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, CLAY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROACH, KIMBERLY DIAHANNA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATON OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
RUTHERFORD, JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMMONS, RONDALIA C
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
SMILEY, KATIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SUTTLES, AARON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OVER $2,500
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPEERTY)
WATKINS, JEREMY ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WAUGH, HERBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
WEBSTER, BENJAMIN J
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACHTUNG, DRUSE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION ---

Frederick Williams, 28, has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on May 24, in the 4700 block of Wilson Street. The victim was shot while driving on Wilson Street.

Investigations against two Chattanooga Police officers have been turned over to a federal agency. Officials said, " The Chattanooga Police Department Internal Affairs Division is conducting



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACHTUNG, DRUSE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- ALBEY, BRANDON 5509 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ---

Frederick Williams, 28, Arrested For Shooting On May 24

Frederick Williams, 28, has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on May 24, in the 4700 block of Wilson Street. The victim was shot while driving on Wilson Street. Williams is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault as well as possession of a firearm in the commission of a

Opinion

Kudos Again To Demetrus Coonrod

In the aftermath of the tragic death of the young man in Minneapolis, Democrats and their sycophants in the media are carrying on the biggest scam perpetrated on the American people since LBJ with his Great Society and Tonkin Gulf incident in 1965. Thanks to Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for publicly standing up to black on black crime, especially homicide, yesterday. Once again

Roy Exum: Two Inches From Hell

By ordinary standards it might be best described as one of life's worst 1-2 punches, a pair of hard, personal blows that drop you to your knees. True, each devastating blow was uncommonly back to back. But, no, when I learned Wednesday morning that college football icon Johnny Majors had died just some 48 hours after another legend, Auburn's Pat Dye, it was as though I'd been hit

Sports

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen

Vol Great Johnny Majors Dies At 85

Johnny Majors, a star running back for the University of Tennessee who later coached the Vols for 15 years, has died a few days after his 85th birthday. His wife, Mary Lynn, said, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River." Majors


