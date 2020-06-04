Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ACHTUNG, DRUSE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ALBEY, BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

ILLEGAL PARKING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-PILLS

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ATKINS, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BRYSON, JASON R

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/09/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSS OF HANDGUN WHILE DUI BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/01/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

ASSAULT (ON POLICE) CASH, JESSIE MARIA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FINNEY, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/02/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARZA, KRISTA LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, TIMOTHY F

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/06/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS HATCHER, HORACE BENSON

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 07/03/1946

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JACKSON, TAMIKIA REENA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED LANDRETH, SUSIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/22/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLENDON, MICHAEL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY MELFORD, HEATHER ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MUNTEANU, MIHAI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PINEDA, SELENA ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/06/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

ANIMAL CRULETY PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, CLAY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROACH, KIMBERLY DIAHANNA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATON OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU RUTHERFORD, JESSICA ANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIMMONS, RONDALIA C

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT SMILEY, KATIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY