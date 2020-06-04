Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ACHTUNG, DRUSE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ALBEY, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-PILLS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ATKINS, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BRYSON, JASON R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/09/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSS OF HANDGUN WHILE DUI
|
|BURKS, MATTHEW EVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
|
|CASH, JESSIE MARIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FINNEY, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/02/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARZA, KRISTA LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, TIMOTHY F
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HATCHER, HORACE BENSON
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 07/03/1946
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
|
|HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- USE OF STOLEN PLATES
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|JACKSON, TAMIKIA REENA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|LANDRETH, SUSIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/22/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLENDON, MICHAEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|MELFORD, HEATHER ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MUNTEANU, MIHAI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, CLAY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROACH, KIMBERLY DIAHANNA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATON OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|RUTHERFORD, JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SIMMONS, RONDALIA C
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMILEY, KATIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
|
|SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTLES, AARON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OVER $2,500
|
|THRASH, ZONA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPEERTY)
|
|WATKINS, JEREMY ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WAUGH, HERBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
|
|WEBSTER, BENJAMIN J
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|