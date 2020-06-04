 Friday, June 5, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Lee Administration Making Additional $284 Million In Budget Cuts

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Governor Bill Lee’s administration on Thursday outlined new spending plans for state government that reflect significant revenue reductions due to the huge economic impact of COVID-19.

Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley presented state lawmakers with the revised budget plans for the current fiscal year, as well as FY 2020-21, which begins July 1, 2020, and a framework for the following fiscal year, 2021-22.

“We will balance our budget each year while providing important services to our citizens,” Commissioner Eley said.

“We’re adjusting to the immediate impact of the pandemic on state revenues of up to $1.5 billion through the end of the next fiscal year, planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

“Tennessee has a history of being one of the best managed states in the nation, and we intend to work with the Legislature to continue that tradition, maintaining low taxes and preserving reserves while achieving efficiencies in operations and continuing to serve our citizens.”

In March, the administration and the General Assembly agreed on $397 million in recurring reductions at the onset of COVID-19, and the administration is proposing an additional $284 million in reductions for FY 20-21, bringing the total to $681 million in reductions. Hiring and expenditure freezes have also been in place since March. The state will close the current fiscal year on June 30 with unbudgeted non-tax revenues, agency savings and reserves.

In FY 20-21, the state will utilize reserves to lessen the impact of immediate spending reductions, allowing for thoughtful review of business practices for greater efficiencies and creative delivery of vital services as well as the development of strategic plans to reduce the employee workforce over the next two years, it was stated.

The state’s multi-year spending plan provides full funding for:

- The Basic Education Program (BEP) for K-12 public schools;

- Contributions to the state employee pension fund;

- State payments for employee health insurance; and,

- Debt service requirements.

Multi-year reductions will be achieved, in part, through:  

- Up to 12% reductions through greater efficiencies in all departments;

- Reduction in new capital projects and funding for capital maintenance;

- Authorizing bonds for existing capital projects previously funded with cash; and,

- An employee buy-out initiative to reduce the state workforce over the next two years.

The state has reserve funds totaling $4 billion, including the Rainy Day Fund, which will reach $1.2 billion after an additional deposit of $325 million at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.


June 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 4, 2020

Storage Building Destroyed By Fire Thursday Afternoon

June 4, 2020

Georgia Has 34 More Die From Coronavirus; 953 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDU, ELIEL 7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Firefighters from the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8121 Smith Road a round 4:30 p.m., on a possible barn/storage building on fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 34 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDU, ELIEL 7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY 1209 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 1614 ... (click for more)

Storage Building Destroyed By Fire Thursday Afternoon

Firefighters from the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8121 Smith Road a round 4:30 p.m., on a possible barn/storage building on fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported to dispatch the building was fully involved and already on the ground. Highway 58 fire officials reported the barn/storage building contained a tractor and other farming tools/equipment. ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhea Migrants Vanish!

A promising online news website debuted last month from its statewide base in Nashville. Identifying itself as “Tennessee—Lookout,” the website has what appears to be sound leadership and creditable reporters. Its vow is that it hopes to become an “Independent non-profit news site dedicated to covering Tennessee government, policy and politics. Hard-hitting but fair.” I wish it ... (click for more)

Sports

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors