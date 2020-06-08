 Monday, June 8, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Attorney Questions Arrest Of Trevan Young With Broken-Down AR-15 At Downtown Chattanooga Rally

Monday, June 8, 2020
Trevan Young
Trevan Young

An attorney questioned the arrest of a protester found with a broken-down AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at a downtown Chattanooga rally.

Attorney McCracken Poston said Trevan Young was taken into custody "by over half a dozen Chattanooga Police Department officers on June 1, during one of the nights of protest sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This has raised many questions and areas of legal concern.

"Young, who is black, was carrying a backpack containing a firearm that was broken down into four parts. The firearm never left the backpack, until it was removed and assembled by someone at the Chattanooga Police Department for a press release photo op.

In fact, one might argue that the assembling of the gun could be considered as manufacturing evidence of the readiness of the firearm for use, later influencing judges subsequently issuing search warrants and misleading the public. At no time was the firearm assembled by Mr. Young, or even removed from the backpack, during the protest gathering.” 

The attorney said Young "had attended the protest near the newly redesigned Miller Park for over two hours, peacefully protesting a controversial police practice on a national scale. He was carrying a homemade sign that directly criticized the ‘no-knock’ raids that in March led to the deaths of two innocent citizens, Breona Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky and Duncan Lemp in Potomac, Maryland.

"Trevan Young is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served our country as a Signal Intelligence Analyst in the 18th Airborne Corps, 525th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade, and has no criminal record aside from some speeding tickets.  Mr. Young went through a legal background check, and purchased the weapon from a licensed firearm dealer.

            “The government confiscated not only the backpack and the disassembled weapon as the protest was ending and Mr. Young was leaving Miller Park, but also took Mr. Young’s Subaru and another weapon which was legally locked in the car, several blocks and a long walk from the protes.

"They also took things from his Bonny Oaks Drive apartment after obtaining a warrant that suggested to the signing judge that they were looking for ‘gang paraphernalia’ and ‘any devices capable of containing, storing, and/or possessing evidence related to (evidence of a terrorist plot or plan to cause bodily injury or mass casualty).

"I look forward to comparing this case to the one of a white man arrested days later on a rooftop over the protesters with a fully-assembled and operative weapon of the same type. Already there are disparities between the amount of bond required for their release with Mr. Young having not removed or assembled his gun, and was leaving the protest as it ended.

"I suggest that there is no evidence that Mr. Young was doing anything other than exercising what he felt was his constitutional right to bear arms. As much as I personally do not feel the need to carry such a weapon, I have seen a lot of white people carrying them around at Wal-Mart and other public places, and the trend of the newer laws, supported by a lot of current officeholders and groups like the National Rifle Association, is to support the rights of citizens to carry these weapons in public places.

"I am looking forward to a full examination of the credibility of any source that led to the arrest and subsequent search warrant,” and I call upon city law enforcement to immediately dismiss all  charges and return all confiscated property to Mr. Young."


June 8, 2020

Stacey Lynn Ball Found With Stolen Vehicle, Meth In East Ridge

June 8, 2020

Drug Raid In East Ridge Nets Large Amounts Of Cash, Marijuana, Mushrooms, Weapons

June 8, 2020

Attorney Questions Arrest Of Trevan Young With Broken-Down AR-15 At Downtown Chattanooga Rally


East Ridge Police have arrested Stacey Lynn Ball after finding her driving a Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen earlier in the day at 7717 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. Police had ... (click for more)

A drug raid in East Ridge has netted a large amount of cash, marijuana, mushrooms and weapons. In the incident on Friday, investigators with the East Ridge Police Department Crime Suppression ... (click for more)

An attorney questioned the arrest of a protester found with a broken-down AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at a downtown Chattanooga rally. Attorney McCracken Poston said Trevan Young was taken ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Stacey Lynn Ball Found With Stolen Vehicle, Meth In East Ridge

East Ridge Police have arrested Stacey Lynn Ball after finding her driving a Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen earlier in the day at 7717 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. Police had stopped Ms. Ball, 35, after she almost caused a wreck the way she pulled out of the Valero gas station on Ringgold Road. Ms. Ball said she had bought the vehicle from an individual known ... (click for more)

Drug Raid In East Ridge Nets Large Amounts Of Cash, Marijuana, Mushrooms, Weapons

A drug raid in East Ridge has netted a large amount of cash, marijuana, mushrooms and weapons. In the incident on Friday, investigators with the East Ridge Police Department Crime Suppression Unit and East Ridge K9 officer executed a narcotics search warrant at 883 Donaldson Road. The search warrant stemmed from a several-weeks of investigation following community complaints. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors