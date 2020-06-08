Life Care Center Of Athens COVID-Free After 14 Patients Die

Life Care Center of Athens is now COVID-free after 14 patients died.

Officials said, "Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking care of our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We also continue to partner with local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals for continued care when their condition requires a more acute setting.

"As of June 8, here is the latest update regarding residents and COVID-19 in our facility:

• Our facility is currently COVID-19 free.

• All our residents have been tested for COVID-19. All residents – whether they have tested positive or negative – are checked multiple times a day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, the resident is retested.

• 65 residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have met the strict health department and CDC guidelines for recovery and no longer require isolation precautions.

• 14 residents remain negative for COVID-19.

• Our current census is 79. As of June 8, here is the latest update regarding staff and COVID-19 in our facility:

• Testing has been made available to all associates.

• 49 associates who previously tested positive have recovered and returned to work, after meeting the strict health department and CDC guidelines for doing so.

• The status of three associates who previously tested positive is pending; they are currently not working and will not return to work until meeting the strict health department and CDC guidelines for doing so.

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive. We are thankful for their partnership and the support they’ve provided. We will continue to follow their guidance, along with guidelines offered by the CDC. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We are proud to be a part of the Athens community, and we are grateful for the outpouring of love our community has shown us."