Life Care Center Of Athens COVID-Free After 14 Patients Die

Monday, June 8, 2020

Life Care Center of Athens is now COVID-free after 14 patients died.

Officials said, "Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking care of our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We also continue to partner with local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals for continued care when their condition requires a more acute setting.

"As of June 8, here is the latest update regarding residents and COVID-19 in our facility:

• Our facility is currently COVID-19 free.

• All our residents have been tested for COVID-19. All residents – whether they have tested positive or negative – are checked multiple times a day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, the resident is retested.

• 65 residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have met the strict health department and CDC guidelines for recovery and no longer require isolation precautions.

• 14 residents remain negative for COVID-19.

• Our current census is 79. As of June 8, here is the latest update regarding staff and COVID-19 in our facility:

• Testing has been made available to all associates.

• 49 associates who previously tested positive have recovered and returned to work, after meeting the strict health department and CDC guidelines for doing so.

• The status of three associates who previously tested positive is pending; they are currently not working and will not return to work until meeting the strict health department and CDC guidelines for doing so.

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive. We are thankful for their partnership and the support they’ve provided. We will continue to follow their guidance, along with guidelines offered by the CDC. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We are proud to be a part of the Athens community, and we are grateful for the outpouring of love our community has shown us." 


June 8, 2020

Georgia Has 2,208 Coronavirus Deaths; 52,497 Cases; Whitfield Has 2 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,208 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 52,497 - up from 51,898 - an increase of 599. Hospitalizations are at 8,746 - up 61 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 10 new cases for a total of 504, and now nine deaths, an increase of two. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Tested Over 2,800 People Last Week For COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department tested a combined 2,845 individuals at four testing events during the week of Monday, June 1 – Sunday, June 7. Testing sites and the number of individuals tested at each location is listed below: Brainerd High School & Orchard Knob Elementary 2,178 Tested Mt. Canaan Baptist Church 647 Tested Homeless Camps 20 Tested The Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Tim, Are You Nuts?'

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


