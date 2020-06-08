Georgia Has 2,208 Coronavirus Deaths; 52,497 Cases; Whitfield Has 2 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,208 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 52,497 - up from 51,898 - an increase of 599.

Hospitalizations are at 8,746 - up 61 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 10 new cases for a total of 504, and now nine deaths, an increase of two. Officials said 31 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has one new case at 195 cases, and no deaths. Six have been hospitalized, an increase of one. Dade County is reporting 41 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 164 cases, an increase of five, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 523 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 326 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 203 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,887 cases and 256 deaths. Cobb County has 3,298 cases and 196 deaths. There are now 4,054 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 125 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,598 cases and now 139 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,806 cases and is at 149 deaths.