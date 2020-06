A 63-year-old man died in a house fire at 4023 Hollar Trail off 41st Street in East Lake early Tuesday morning. The name of the victim has not been released.



A call came into Hamilton County 911 around 3:30 a.m. about the fire.

Fire companies arrived on the scene and found flames going through the roof.

Hamilton County EMS, EPB, and the Chattanooga Police Department were also on scene to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.