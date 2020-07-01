Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/02/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARKER, TONEY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CALDWELL, DEVIN DEJAUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/03/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHADWICK, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/06/1968

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHASSAING, WILLIAM M

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC GAINES, ARAMIS ALANTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OVER $10,000

GANNAWAY, NATHAN MILES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR GOMEZ, MAURICIO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/24/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HATCHER, DAVID ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY JEFFRESS, ZACKERY ROY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU JONES, EDTION

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCKAY, TERENCE ONEAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MOORE, ALEXIS SIERA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, DAVID L

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOORE, TRAMESHIONA Q

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OLIVER, SHAWN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 RAINES, AMANDA BETH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/08/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED