Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BARKER, TONEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CALDWELL, DEVIN DEJAUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
|
|CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHADWICK, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/06/1968
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CHASSAING, WILLIAM M
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|GAINES, ARAMIS ALANTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OVER $10,000
|
|GANNAWAY, NATHAN MILES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GOMEZ, MAURICIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/24/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HATCHER, DAVID ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JEFFRESS, ZACKERY ROY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU
|
|JONES, EDTION
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCKAY, TERENCE ONEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MOORE, ALEXIS SIERA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, DAVID L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOORE, TRAMESHIONA Q
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OLIVER, SHAWN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU
|
|PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|RAINES, AMANDA BETH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|RAMSEY, TONYA L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|REED, JASON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHAW, ELIOT SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, MADISON MARY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, MELISSA CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|TURNER, XAVIER MARQUELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|VERUCCI, ALEXANDER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WOODS, AVONTE DONYELE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|YOUNG, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|