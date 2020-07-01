 Wednesday, July 1, 2020 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARKER, TONEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CALDWELL, DEVIN DEJAUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHADWICK, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/06/1968
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHASSAING, WILLIAM M
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
GAINES, ARAMIS ALANTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OVER $10,000
GANNAWAY, NATHAN MILES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOMEZ, MAURICIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/24/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HATCHER, DAVID ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
JEFFRESS, ZACKERY ROY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, TIMOTHY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAU
JONES, EDTION
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCKAY, TERENCE ONEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MOORE, ALEXIS SIERA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, DAVID L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, TRAMESHIONA Q
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OLIVER, SHAWN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU
PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
RAINES, AMANDA BETH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RAMSEY, TONYA L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
REED, JASON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHAW, ELIOT SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, MADISON MARY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
TAYLOR, MELISSA CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TURNER, XAVIER MARQUELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VERUCCI, ALEXANDER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODS, AVONTE DONYELE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YOUNG, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


July 1, 2020

June 30, 2020

Chattanooga Protest Leaders Disavow Tactic Of Going To Homes Of City Council Members

June 30, 2020

Councilwoman Coonrod Asks That Racism Be Declared A Public Health Crisis In Chattanooga


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE 9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 373793950 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

Protesters have gone to the home of a second City Council member. Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he had a visit at his Hixson home. He said, “People have every right to peacefully protest ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she wants the City Council to declare racism a public health crisis in Chattanooga. Some other jurisdictions have done the same, stating that blacks ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE 9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 373793950 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW --- ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM 4278 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101713 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Protest Leaders Disavow Tactic Of Going To Homes Of City Council Members

Protesters have gone to the home of a second City Council member. Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he had a visit at his Hixson home. He said, “People have every right to peacefully protest but coming to my home is targeting my family, not peacefully protesting. There is nothing peaceful about creating fear in my children and my neighbors. "If the protesters hoped ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Is Past Time For Everyone To Wear Masks In Public

Just over two months ago, I wrote that managing a COVID-19 crisis does not come with a perfect playbook. I acknowledged that in difficult situations, the hallmark of leadership is analyzing the hazards, selecting the best wrong answer, and pressing ahead to gain control. Yet, here the playbook here was so obvious. The wearing of masks in public by all citizens affords a simple, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This July

So, we enter into the second half of the most challenging year I can remember in my life and the only thing that I am most assured of is this: whatever’s next, the United States and its people can handle it, just as we have responded to one catastrophe after another in an indescribable first half of play. We’ve proven it: “C’mon, I got this! Bring the worst you’ve got, and we’ll ... (click for more)

Sports

No Lookouts Baseball This Year As Minor League Baseball Cancels The Season

There will not be any Chattanooga Lookouts baseball this season as AT&T Field stands idle due to the coronavirus. Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said, "We've got 300 employees who count on Lookouts baseball every year, and we've got a quarter of a million fans who come out. So it is sad when you realize something like this isn't going to happen at all this summer, it really ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)


