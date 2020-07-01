 Wednesday, July 1, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has One-Day Record 118 Coronavirus Cases; Tennessee Has 5 More Deaths

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Hamilton County recorded a record 118 new coronavirus cases, Health Department officials said on Wednesday. The previous high was 106 on June 5.

The cases have reached 2,643 in Hamilton County.

Deaths remain at 30.

There are now 46 coronavirus (or pending coronavirus) patients in local hospitals, including 28 from Hamilton County.

The number of those in Intensive Care remains at 18.

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,806, bringing the total to 45,315.

There were five more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 609.

Officials said 50 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,715.

Davidson County is listed with 108 deaths, including three probable cases. It has had 10,136 cases, including 2,921 active cases. 

Shelby County has had 192 deaths - up seven - and 10,208 cases - up 304.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 982 cases - up 15.

Bledsoe County is at 618 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 30 more cases, bringing the total to 580. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 272 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 67 cases - up three - and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 28 cases - up four - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 58 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 80 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 216 cases and 17 deaths.


Monroe County is at 135 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 41 cases - up three.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,469 cases and has 52 deaths.

There are 1,090 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths. 

 


Opinion

Our Country Needs To Be Made Whole

Our country is suffering much turmoil, it is not perfect. As this line from “American the Beautiful” attests, we can only turn to God, asking that, by grace, the broken may be made whole: America! America! Good mend thine ev’ry flaw, Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law. The love of liberty is the love of others; the love of power is the love of ourselves. ... (click for more)

It Is Past Time For Everyone To Wear Masks In Public

Just over two months ago, I wrote that managing a COVID-19 crisis does not come with a perfect playbook. I acknowledged that in difficult situations, the hallmark of leadership is analyzing the hazards, selecting the best wrong answer, and pressing ahead to gain control. Yet, here the playbook here was so obvious. The wearing of masks in public by all citizens affords a simple, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Returns to Play July 11th In The NISA Independent Cup

The Chattanooga Football Club is inching ever-closer to their first competitive match in months. In order to prepare for this momentous occasion, a match against the Georgia Revolution, coach Peter Fuller’s team went from socially-distanced training to full-contact drills this week. “It feels wonderful,” said coach Fuller. “The four weeks of social distancing tried our patience ... (click for more)

Werhnyak, Tinker, Carroll, Mabe, Acuff Tie For 1st At Creeks Bend On Tuesday

Here are the results from the Chattanooga Women's Golf Association at Creek's Bend on Tuesday: Individual Points Tied 1st: Darlene Werhnyak, Sue Ann Tinker, Anne Carroll, Judy Mabe, Judy Acuff Tied 2nd: Kilbrey Fowler, Candy Feher +7 Tied 3rd: Eleanor Mitchell, Evelyn Marie Williams, Lisa Lowery Smith, Hazel Davis +6 Low Gross: Darlene Werhnyak - 76 Tied ... (click for more)


