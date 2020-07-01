Hamilton County Has One-Day Record 118 Coronavirus Cases; Tennessee Has 5 More Deaths

Hamilton County recorded a record 118 new coronavirus cases, Health Department officials said on Wednesday. The previous high was 106 on June 5.

The cases have reached 2,643 in Hamilton County.

Deaths remain at 30.

There are now 46 coronavirus (or pending coronavirus) patients in local hospitals, including 28 from Hamilton County.

The number of those in Intensive Care remains at 18.

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,806, bringing the total to 45,315.

There were five more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 609.

Officials said 50 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,715.

Davidson County is listed with 108 deaths, including three probable cases. It has had 10,136 cases, including 2,921 active cases.

Shelby County has had 192 deaths - up seven - and 10,208 cases - up 304.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 982 cases - up 15.

Bledsoe County is at 618 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 30 more cases, bringing the total to 580. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 272 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 67 cases - up three - and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 28 cases - up four - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 58 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 80 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 216 cases and 17 deaths.



Monroe County is at 135 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 41 cases - up three.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,469 cases and has 52 deaths.



There are 1,090 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths.