 Friday, July 10, 2020 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Market Street Bridge In Chattanooga To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday

Friday, July 10, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. 

 

From 8 a.m. to no later than 2 p.m., the bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the testing is performed. 

 

This work is weather dependent.  Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.  Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed. 

 

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.

Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

 

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.


July 10, 2020

How Cleveland State Students Will Learn This Fall; Helping Students By Offering New Educational Options

July 10, 2020

Market Street Bridge In Chattanooga To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday

July 10, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


As Cleveland State Community College accepts applications and registers students throughout the summer, one thing will be noticeably different this fall. The variety of options that students ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, during which time the bridge will be closed ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN 320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Market Street Bridge In Chattanooga To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8 a.m. to no later than 2 p.m., the bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the testing is performed. This work is weather dependent. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN 320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BANNER, SHADE TAYLOR 2898 SHIPLEY CHURCH RD COOKVILLE, 38501 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (11)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Made In His Image

Max Lucado, Pastor Emeritus of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, has been my favorite Christian author for many, many years. Fifteen years ago, he was named as The Best Pastor in the United States and his incredible gift is best found in the comforting words that he has used in almost 100 books. The experts tell us that today there are more than 135 million copies of Lucado’s ... (click for more)

Sports

John Shearer: Former Chattanoogan Rick Crawford Was Early Mentor To Lance Armstrong

Nearly 50 years ago, Rick Crawford was a blossoming young athlete at Bright School and at Baylor School in the lower grades before his family moved to the Atlanta area. He later realized he had a gift for endurance sports, and that carried him into a career as a long-distance runner at Georgia and then as one of the nation’s top professional triathletes and cyclists for a ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Stephanie Burke Signs With Brewton-Parker College

Cleveland State volleyball’s Stephanie Burke had a big latter-half of June, signing with Brewton-Parker College to continue her collegiate academic and volleyball career. The 2019 All-Region VII outside hitter left a mark on the record book in her lone season with the Lady Cougars. She leaves Cleveland State as the single-season leader in kills, kills per set, and points and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors