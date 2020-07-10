Georgia Reports 4,484 New Coronavirus Cases, 43 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 111,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,484.There have been 2,965 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Thursday.Hospitalizations are at 12,937 - up 331 since Thursday.Whitfield County has 95 new cases for a total of 1,705 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 74 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added three new cases at 367 and remains at 12 deaths. One additional person has been hospitalized for a total of 19.Dade County has one new case for a total of 78 cases and remains at one death.Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has 13 new cases for a total of 352 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has four new cases for a total of 81 cases, and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 20 new cases for a total of 879, and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 693 cases, up 23 from Thursday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 11 cases since Wednesday, for a total of 491 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 10,021 cases and 321 deaths. Cobb County has 6,708 cases and has 250 deaths. There are now 7,973 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 177 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 10,741 cases and has 178 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,138 cases and remains at 155 deaths.