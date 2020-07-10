Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, Almost 2,000 More Cases

There have been 13 more deaths from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 723.



Cases in Tennessee rose by 1,955, bringing the total to 59,546. Of the total, 34,070 have recovered.



Officials said 58 more have been hospitalized - up to 3,146.

Tennessee has now passed 994,000 on its testing program.

Davidson County is listed with 142 deaths - an increase of four.

It has had 12,935 cases - up from 12,549.

Shelby County has had 219 deaths - an increase of six - and 13,113 cases - up from 12,842.

Knoxville has nine deaths and 1,506 cases - up 35.

Bledsoe County is at 627 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 36 more cases, bringing the total to 925. There have been four deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 303 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 91 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 45 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 37 cases. Franklin County has 110 cases and three deaths.





