 Friday, July 10, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, Almost 2,000 More Cases

Friday, July 10, 2020

There have been 13 more deaths from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 723.

 

Cases in Tennessee rose by 1,955, bringing the total to 59,546. Of the total, 34,070 have recovered.

Officials said 58 more have been hospitalized - up to 3,146.

Tennessee has now passed 994,000 on its testing program.

Davidson County is listed with 142 deaths - an increase of four.

It has had 12,935 cases - up from 12,549.

 

Shelby County has had 219 deaths - an increase of six - and 13,113 cases - up from 12,842.

 

Knoxville has nine deaths and 1,506 cases - up 35.

Bledsoe County is at 627 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 36 more cases, bringing the total to 925. There have been four deaths.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 303 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 91 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 45 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 65 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 37 cases. Franklin County has 110 cases and three deaths.


 


July 10, 2020

Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, Almost 2,000 More Cases

July 10, 2020

Georgia Reports 4,484 New Coronavirus Cases, 43 More Deaths

July 10, 2020

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams Says That Was Not Him Setting Off Fireworks


There have been 13 more deaths from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 723. Cases in Tennessee rose by 1,955, bringing the total to 59,546. Of the total, 34,070 have recovered. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 111,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,484. There have been 2,965 people in the state who have died from ... (click for more)

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams, at the Thursday night council meeting,cleared up some misconceptions about the city that he said have been going around on social media recently. During the Fourth ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, Almost 2,000 More Cases

There have been 13 more deaths from the virus in Tennessee, bringing the total to 723. Cases in Tennessee rose by 1,955, bringing the total to 59,546. Of the total, 34,070 have recovered. Officials said 58 more have been hospitalized - up to 3,146. Tennessee has now passed 994,000 on its testing program. Davidson County is listed with 142 deaths - an increase ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 4,484 New Coronavirus Cases, 43 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 111,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,484. There have been 2,965 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Thursday. Hospitalizations are at 12,937 - up 331 since Thursday. Whitfield County has 95 new cases for a total of 1,705 and remains at 15 deaths. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (13)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Made In His Image

Max Lucado, Pastor Emeritus of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, has been my favorite Christian author for many, many years. Fifteen years ago, he was named as The Best Pastor in the United States and his incredible gift is best found in the comforting words that he has used in almost 100 books. The experts tell us that today there are more than 135 million copies of Lucado’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Top Announcer John Freeman To Make The Call When CFC Once Again Takes The Field On Saturday

For John Freeman, working CFC’s Saturday match against the Georgia Revolution is something of a thank you letter to the Chattanooga Football Club. As a TV broadcaster for Nashville SC, he believes his job would not have existed without CFC's success. “What excites me most about being part of a CFC broadcast and why I was so excited to say yes, was that Chattanooga was one ... (click for more)

Ownbey Wins Thursday Rescheduled North Carolina Show; Southern Nationals Kick Off Friday In Maryville

Lil' John Ownbey (#J0) of Cleveland won the Southeastern Limited Late Model series reschedule Independence Day Championship race at Ray Cook's Tricounty Racetrack Thursday night after last Friday's rainout halted the $1,500 to-Win event last week. The Double O Motorsports "Valley Transport, Wren @ BlackMagic Suspension, Orr Brothers Construction, 7 Orr Construction, M&S Motors, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors