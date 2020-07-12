Georgia Has 3,001 Total Coronavirus Deaths; 116,926 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 116,926 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,525.There have been 3,001 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - five more since Saturday.Hospitalizations are at 13,259 - up 54 since Saturday.Whitfield County has 22 new cases for a total of 1,787 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 83 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added two new cases at 374 and remains at 12 deaths.Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County remains at 79 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has two new cases for a total of 359 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has 81 cases and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 34 new cases for a total of 960, and two new deaths, for total of 44.Floyd County (Rome) has 724 cases and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added eight cases for a total of 527 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 10,595 cases and 324 deaths. Cobb County has 7,049 cases and has 254 deaths. There are now 8,253 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 180 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 11,304 cases and has 183 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,160 cases and has 156 deaths.