 Sunday, July 12, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 3,001 Total Coronavirus Deaths; 116,926 Cases

Sunday, July 12, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 116,926 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,525.

There have been 3,001 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - five more since Saturday.

Hospitalizations are at 13,259 - up 54 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 22 new cases for a total of 1,787 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 83 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added two new cases at 374 and remains at 12 deaths.
Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

Dade County remains at 79 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has two new cases for a total of 359 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has 81 cases and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 34 new cases for a total of 960, and two new deaths, for total of 44.

Floyd County (Rome) has 724 cases and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added eight cases for a total of 527 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 10,595 cases and 324 deaths. Cobb County has 7,049 cases and has 254 deaths. There are now 8,253 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 180 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 11,304 cases and has 183 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,160 cases and has 156 deaths.

July 12, 2020

B.B. Branton, Longtime Sportswriter With Encyclopedia Knowledge of Wrestling And Tennis, Dies After Lengthy Illness

July 12, 2020

Man Who Was Charged In Shooting That Left Woman With Critical Injuries Is Facing Federal Charges After He Is Caught With A Gun

July 12, 2020

Georgia Has 3,001 Total Coronavirus Deaths; 116,926 Cases


William "BB" Branton, a longtime sportswriter with an encyclopedic knowledge of wrestling and other sports topics, died Sunday morning after a lengthy illness. A Lookout Mountain native and ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man who was one of three men charged in connection with a July 4, 2016, shooting that left 31-year-old Natasha Jones with critical injuries is now facing federal charges. Dequan ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 116,926 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,525. There have been 3,001 people in the state who have died from ... (click for more)



Breaking News

B.B. Branton, Longtime Sportswriter With Encyclopedia Knowledge of Wrestling And Tennis, Dies After Lengthy Illness

William "BB" Branton, a longtime sportswriter with an encyclopedic knowledge of wrestling and other sports topics, died Sunday morning after a lengthy illness. A Lookout Mountain native and McCallie School graduate, he was a sports writer for the Chattanooga News Free Press, the Lookout Mountain Mirror and The Chattanoogan.com. He served as the sports information director ... (click for more)

Man Who Was Charged In Shooting That Left Woman With Critical Injuries Is Facing Federal Charges After He Is Caught With A Gun

A Chattanooga man who was one of three men charged in connection with a July 4, 2016, shooting that left 31-year-old Natasha Jones with critical injuries is now facing federal charges. Dequan Kentrel Fuqua, 23, has been arrested by federal agents on a charge of possessing a firearm while under indictment for a felony. Fuqua is charged along with Antonio Watkins and Leuane ... (click for more)

Opinion

Are Theft, Vandalism And Arson Now Acceptable Behavior In Chattanooga?

There are a lot of things I don’t agree with in this world and I will openly speak out about it in a civilized tone and manner. I definitely don’t go around stealing, vandalizing and burnIng those items that frustrate or anger me as that would be counterproductive to a civilized society. Watching the news this morning I saw a couple of individuals committing theft, vandalism, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Voting Season Begins

A most historic and unprecedented election will begin this Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic and may I dare say your vote in our August 6 primary and our November 3 general election has never been as important. It is time for the American people to decide our direction amidst hatred between liberals and conservatives, the stench of an overly biased media, the wrongful death of ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors