3 Fisherman Rescued At Chickamauga Dam Saturday Evening

The Chattanooga Fire Department helped rescue several people during a fishing excursion that took a dangerous turn Saturday night.



It happened just after 6 p.m. off Amnicola Highway at the Chickamauga Dam locks.

Three fishermen were fishing where they should not have been and got caught up in the locks when the turbines were on.

Their boat was pulled into the locks and they were trapped.

CFD officials had the lock master and TVA turn off the turbines and we also dispatched our fire boat as a precaution.

The water flow was cut off and the fishermen powered themselves out on their own accord.

The fisherman were not injured.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman said this was his sixth rescue at that location.

Officials recommend that no one venture into areas where it is posted that there are dangerous waters.